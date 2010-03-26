VisionAIR and CrimeReports Provide Technology for Law Enforcement Agencies to Share Crime Data with Citizens

Castle Hayne, NC and Salt Lake City —Today, VisionAIR®, provider of the integrated Public Safety Suite® of software solutions, and CrimeReports, creators of the National Crime Map, announced their partnership to help law enforcement agencies engage their community and empower their citizens by providing up-‐to-‐date crime information online. Over 30 law enforcement agencies and nearly 1.3 million citizens are already benefiting from CrimeReports’ online map powered by VisionAIR’s robust Records Management System (VisionRMS).

Uniting these two technologies benefits law enforcement agencies as well as the citizens they serve. Working seamlessly together, the two systems provide citizenswith a quick online access to near real-‐time crime data taken directly from an agency’s VisionRMS system. This partnership will more easily deliver accurate, timely information to citizens. It also provides law enforcement agencies that use VisionRMS with another technological solution to enhance crime prevention efforts and keep their communities safe.

“Citizens are placing more demand on law enforcement agencies; they want more information faster,” said Mike Lyons, President and CEO of VisionAIR. “The CrimeReports online map, powered by the VisionRMS system, provides law enforcement agencies the ability to easily and inexpensively meet these demands by sharing current crime information.”

CrimeReports already serves over 700 law enforcement agencies across North America, and the partnership with VisionAIR will allow their innovative crime mapping solutions to expand citizen communication tools to a greater number of law enforcement agencies and millions more citizens. “VisionAIR is a leader in law enforcement information sharing,” said Greg Whisenant, founder and CEO of CrimeReports. “This partnership creates a more robust offering, leveraging expertise from both companies on behalf of law enforcement to engage the public in new ways. It’s a slam dunk for law enforcement agencies and for the citizens they serve.”

CrimeReports service is free to the public, allows citizens to sign up for free email crime alerts, and is newly available as a free iPhone app, so citizens can be aware of crime around them while on the go.