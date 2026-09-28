3 asset management trends shaping the future of law enforcement operations (infographic)

Police departments now manage a broader mix of assets than ever, with a variety of inspection, certification and replacement requirements. Audits and compliance reviews have become more frequent, yet few agencies can easily view everything issued to a single officer at a glance, and even fewer have connected tools to track inspections across asset categories. Most still rely on spreadsheets and paper checklists.

By providing every asset a defined path from request to retirement, departments can connect issuance, inspection, repair, audits and disposal within a single record. Digital sign-outs, role-based permissions and automated time-stamping bring CJIS-style audit discipline to physical assets, while RFID, barcode technology and mobile tools simplify tracking in the field. That means when an auditor asks who has an asset and whether it’s been inspected, you can tell them in seconds.

Download this infographic to learn more about the three big trends reshaping asset accountability in law enforcement:



Inspections and audits are increasing, and you need to adapt.

The issuance process can serve as a framework for accountability.

Asset management workflows can be streamlined from end to end.

Download the infographic here.