A look inside Idaho State Police’s technology modernization effort

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Public safety professionals all know this truth: Good police work needs to be supported by strong documentation.

Yet when systems are outdated or disconnected, documentation becomes an obstacle — diverting valuable time and attention away from the field. The effects of those inefficiencies can extend beyond operations, creating an additional impact on recruiting, morale, job satisfaction and retention.

After decades on a legacy system, challenges like these became difficult for the Idaho State Police (ISP) to ignore.

Moving from legacy systems to operational advantages

To address the growing gap between operational demands and technology, the ISP took a critical step forward and implemented Tyler’s Enterprise Public Safety Suite and Report Writing solution.

The agency’s six districts previously relied on a paper-based records management system with reporting and data collection procedures that varied from district to district.

Brandalyn Crapo, headquarters patrol captain and former patrol lieutenant for District 3, shared that before the transition, the ISP’s paper-based system resulted in inconsistent forms and processes across districts. This caused the agency to operate as separate entities rather than a unified state police force.

“One of our biggest needs was to get everybody on the same page, but the program was so old, we had to question basically everything we were doing,” Lt. Todd Orr said. “This worked great 25 years ago, but it really got to the point where the technology was so much better and we found we were behind at times.”

Building a dedicated team for successful implementation

With support from command staff, the agency formed a cross-functional project committee charged with leading the system upgrade. Members from Tyler as well as patrol, dispatch, records, investigations and evidence worked together to guide the transition to new software.

“I’ll give props to our command staff all day with this idea of the steering committee,” Crapo said. “I think that was the smartest route our agency went with, to have a team that works well together, that can question each other.”

Within a year, the committee’s work moved from planning to execution and the ISP went live on the new system in September 2025.

On the day of go-live, the agency established a centralized hub, bringing together project leaders, dispatch and technical staff to closely monitor operations in real time.

“We called it our war room and we had TVs around the conference room,” Crapo said. “We had CAD and mobile up; we had everything. There was a radio in there, so we went to the pursuit channel. We had the map up, we had the dispatch side and we got to sit there and watch every dynamic from dispatch to patrol.”

Pressure-testing performance at go-live

The stakes became real almost immediately, as the agency managed an active pursuit during go-live, putting the new system and months of preparation to the ultimate test.

“We actually had a pursuit during the go-live and we sat there watching the screen listening to everybody and you could see everything in CAD,” Orr said. “And I thought, ‘this actually works pretty cool.’”

The pursuit during go-live also solidified Crapo’s confidence in the new system.

“I think that was the most comforting for me and I felt like this was 100% exactly what I thought it was going to be,” Crapo said.

As the agency adjusted to the new system, personnel began to see the impact firsthand.

“No matter what, in any agency, you’re going to have your random veteran guy that is like, ‘This is stupid. I hate technology,’” Crapo said. “And then all of a sudden, we go live — and the questions we’re getting are, ‘Hey, quick question … and by the way, this is actually pretty neat. This is a big change for me, but I could see it really being nice.’”

Faster, easier report creation

Immediate improvements in efficiency drove a positive shift for the agency, especially due to enhanced mobile and report writing capabilities. For many troopers, the most visible change occurred in where — and how — reports were completed.

“The capabilities with mobile and Report Writing have honestly blown my mind,” Crapo shared. “Report Writing has really streamlined a lot of the processes we fought through for years. Some troopers are now so efficient in the program that reports are getting done on the roadside. For some reports, they’re not even coming back to the office — and that in itself is worth everything.”

Standardizing workflows for seamless statewide operations

The new system also created consistency across the six districts, helping resolve one of the agency’s longest-standing challenges.

“It really comes down to what the prosecutors offices are requiring of the districts, but other than that, you can now go work anywhere in the state and the procedures are the same,” Crapo said. “It’s been super exciting and I think it makes things a lot easier.”

Enhancing officer experience, safety and recruitment efforts

Operational improvements brought on by the upgraded system have also contributed to broader gains in overall morale, recruiting and officer safety.

“You can stay on the road, you can get all your reports done, you can park in a median for a second, finish up your quick narrative and move on,” Orr shared. “I think it’s been super helpful with the recruiting aspect, too.”

“It’s kind of a different vibe in the office,” Crapo added. “We just feel like overall we’re functioning better as an agency. Things are smoother.”

Even months after go-live, the ISP continues to refine and expand their use of new systems through the same collaborative project committee approach that guided the original implementation.

“The continued adaptability to what is actually available out there, it’s kind of like when you buy a brand new car,” Orr explained. “You’re going to learn to drive it, but then you learn all the different things that you can do with it. We still have our steering committee, and it’s constant.”

Questioning the status quo to drive improvement

As the agency continues to reflect on the transition, Orr and Crapo shared that the best way for agencies to start improving operations and technology is to begin questioning how and why things are done a certain way.

“Be open to change. Question everything. Just because you’ve done it doesn’t make it right, doesn’t mean you have to keep doing it that way anymore,” Orr advised.

For more information, visit Tyler Technologies.