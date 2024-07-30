Burlington PD first in North Carolina to use AI body camera analysis

PRESS RELEASE

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Burlington Police Department is the first agency in North Carolina to partner with Truleo, the patented body camera review software for law enforcement, to analyze their body-worn camera videos through the use of artificial intelligence.

Truleo’s software automatically detects critical events such as uses of force, stops, searches and de-escalation attempts, in addition to screening for both professional and unprofessional officer language.

“We are proud to begin our work with the Burlington Police Department,” said Anthony Tassone, CEO and co-founder of Truleo. “Through our work with various law enforcement agencies across the country, we’ve seen how implementing body-worn analytics helps to increase public trust and ensures that police officers meet not just law enforcement standards but also the expectations of the communities they serve.”

Most U.S. law enforcement agencies review less than 1% of their body camera videos due to limited resources, making positive reinforcement difficult and exacerbating nationwide officer morale, recruiting and retention challenges. Truleo’s technology addresses these challenges by making reviews more efficient, removing supervisor bias, and recognizing and giving officers credit for high levels of professionalism.

“In Burlington, we are committed to continuous improvement and training,” said Burlington Police Department Captain Dalton Majors. “With the ability to review more body-worn camera footage than ever before, we can evaluate our performance and reinforce the officer’s actions. The Truleo software is invaluable in our pursuit of excellence for our community.”

The Burlington Police Department utilizes i-PRO body-worn cameras. i-PRO, a recognized global leader in video technologies and cameras, has developed a Cloud-based program that integrates directly with technology such as Truleo and helps streamline the video analysis process.

“i-PRO is proud to extend our open-platform strategy to include new partners like Truleo,” said David O’Connor, Director Public Safety Product Management at i-Pro Americas. “Integrating i-PRO’s Unified Digital Evidence (UDE) with advanced body-worn camera analytics from Truleo taps into the power of cloud computing while enabling our law enforcement customers to maintain full control of their digital assets on local storage.”

Truleo is committed to ensuring responsible, ethical AI usage by converting body camera video to text prior to analysis, greatly reducing bias and automatically redacting police officers’ and community members’ personally identifiable data. Truleo does not sell body cameras, and is thus a conflict-free option for government agencies that requires independent, objective audit software. To learn more about Truleo’s mission to recognize police professionalism, visit www.truleo.co.