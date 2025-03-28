Policing scholars meet in Miami to measure the impact of AI-powered police assistants

PRESS RELEASE

MIAMI — On March 20, law enforcement professionals, researchers, and tech innovators united for Arnold Ventures’ Innovation Day at Miami Dade College’s School of Justice to explore how artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping policing, enhancing officer performance, and fostering positive community relations.

Facilitated by Tejas Shastry, CTO and co-founder of TRULEO — an AI-powered police assistant — the event showcased leading experts who delivered insightful discussions on AI-enhanced workflows, such as automated voice-generated reporting, body-worn camera analyses, and real-time policy query systems. Presentations throughout the day highlighted the accelerating adoption of AI by law enforcement agencies across the nation, illustrating a significant shift from initial hesitation to eager acceptance among officers due to proven workflow improvements.

Renowned criminologists Dr. Ian Adams and Dr. Mike White presented compelling research confirming the beneficial effects of TRULEO’s body-worn camera analytics on officer professionalism and conduct. Dr. Adams detailed findings from Aurora (CO) Police Department and Richland County (SC) Sheriff’s Department demonstrating measurable improvements in professionalism when officers received immediate, impartial feedback from AI rather than traditional supervisor evaluations. Dr. White introduced fresh data from Casa Grande and Apache Junction (AZ) reinforcing how AI positively transforms interactions between police officers and community members.

“Adopting AI goes beyond simply incorporating new technology,” Shastry explained. “It’s about driving measurable behavioral improvements and advancing transparency and equity in policing. Officers frequently view AI-generated evaluations as unbiased, reshaping how departments approach training, supervision, and accountability.”

A pivotal session explored gender equity within policing, spotlighting initiatives such as 30x30—a nationwide goal to ensure women represent 30% of law enforcement personnel by 2030. Panelists Dr. Tanya Meisenholder and Maureen “Mo” McGough, co-founders of the 30x30 Initiative, emphasized the crucial role of diverse representation and inclusive research in achieving effective, community-oriented policing.

Shastry later encouraged academic participants to expand research on AI’s role in improving officer preparedness, enhancing wellness, and mitigating bias through automated reporting. “With hundreds of agencies now adopting these technologies,” Shastry noted, “rigorous and comprehensive studies are essential to guarantee fairness, efficiency, and transparency.”

Innovation Day concluded with collaborative workshops, encouraging stimulating discussions and reinforcing collective commitments to leverage AI responsibly. Participants departed with strengthened dedication to advancing officer well-being, increasing community trust, and enhancing overall law enforcement effectiveness.

