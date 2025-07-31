On-demand webinar: Connect and protect: Advanced 5G solutions for an evolving threat landscape

Access this on-demand webinar by completing the “Watch this Police1 on-demand webinar” box on this page!

In today’s complex threat environment — including cyberattacks, natural disasters and mass casualty events — communication system failures create life-threatening situations for first responders and the communities they serve. Dropped calls, slow data transmission and network congestion during emergencies don’t just create operational headaches — they put lives at risk. As public safety agencies grapple with expanding responsibilities, evolving threat landscape and tightening budgets, reliable and secure connectivity has become more critical than ever.

This expert-led webinar brings together Semtech and T-Mobile to explore how the convergence of T-Mobile’s groundbreaking T-Priority Network — the world’s first network slice for first responders — and Semtech-Sierra Wireless’s cutting-edge 5G cellular SA-enabled routers are transforming emergency response capabilities. We examine real-world mobility scenarios where more 5G capacity and faster speeds combined with ruggedized, secure mission-critical router technology enable seamless operation of bandwidth-hungry applications like real-time video streaming, advanced Wi-Fi connectivity and onboard vehicle systems.

Join industry experts Tim Adams from Semtech and Craig Martinez from T-Mobile as they demonstrate how this powerful combination solves critical mobility challenges facing first responders: Network congestion during mass incidents, robust communications in difficult coverage areas, simplifying communications in overcrowded vehicles and the security vulnerabilities that compromise sensitive operations. Through case studies and practical insights, discover how agencies are achieving unprecedented operational efficiency and officer safety through next-generation mobile secure connectivity solutions.

Learn how T-Priority's network slicing technology provides extended and dedicated network resources during emergencies, enabling your mobile units to maintain secure connectivity when cellular networks are overwhelmed.



Explore advanced features like automatic carrier failover, GPS tracking, remote management and ruggedized designs that maximize uptime in harsh field conditions.



Discover how this technology foundation supports emerging applications like AI-powered video, predictive analytics, IoT sensor networks and next-generation emergency response tools without overwhelming your already-stretched IT support teams.

“Both presenters provided simple breakdown of the network and vehicle ecosystem with simple graphics.”

“On-field proof experience and knowledge sharing during the presentation was very useful for understanding all of the concepts and features and their applications in real life.”

Craig Martinez is the National Public Safety Strategist for T-Mobile for Government. He is a United States Marine Corps veteran and 23-year law enforcement executive where he worked with the Utah Highway Patrol as a state trooper, the Federal Aviation Administration as a Federal Air Marshal, the Orem Police Department (UT) as a Captain and retired as the Director of Public Safety/Chief of Police in Springville (UT). He is a graduate of the FBINA session #275 and Northwestern University SPSC #423.

Tim Adams is Senior Product Manager at Semtech with specialized responsibility for the mobility segment, focusing on public safety, transit and fleet environments. With over 11 years at Semtech and nearly 30 years of high-tech infrastructure experience, Tim brings deep expertise in telecom and connectivity technologies to the public safety sector. His diverse background spans product management, project leadership and customer support, including five years with the AirLink Professional Services team where he gained hands-on experience working directly with dozens of public safety agencies across North America.

