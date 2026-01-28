Calif. bill would ban current ICE employees from LE, teacher jobs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new bill introduced in the California State Assembly would bar individuals who worked for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement under the Trump administration from becoming teachers or law enforcement officers in the state, KTVU reported.

Assembly Bill 1627 would disqualify current ICE employees from future employment in two major sectors: education and law enforcement. Specifically, it would prohibit them from serving in any California state or local police agency or working as teachers, administrators or staff in public schools, including the University of California and California State University systems.

The bill’s authors say the bill is a direct response to what they describe as abuses of power and civil rights violations by federal immigration officers during the Trump-era crackdown and ongoing operations.

AB 1627 is currently a proposal and would need to pass both houses of the Legislature and be signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom to become law. It could be heard in committee as early as Feb. 26.

Do you believe prior service with a federal agency should ever be grounds for disqualification from local law enforcement jobs? Why or why not?

Police1 readers respond: