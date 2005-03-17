Elsevier Launches New Law Enforcement Magazine

Publication to Serve Professional Officers in Law Enforcement

SAN DIEGO, CA - Elsevier’s Jems Communications today announced the launch of Law Officer, a new magazine geared specifically for professional law enforcement officers and middle managers.

Law Officer’s mission is “to provide the best in tactics, technology and training for the law enforcement professional” to its initial 41,000 readers nationwide. Law Officer will launch bimonthly with its July/August 2005 issue, move to nine times annually in 2006, and monthly in 2007. Law Officer will be distinguished by its unique editorial focus and influential readership. It will provide timely and actionable information that helps officers and departments be more productive, stay safe and better protect their communities.

In connection with the launch of Law Officer, Jems has added key members to its publishing team, and announced a bold strategic alliance with Police1.com, the law enforcement industry’s leading Web portal.

Experienced law enforcement officer to direct new publication’s editorial

The editor is Captain Dale Stockton, a 25-year-veteran of the Carlsbad (Ca.) Police Department who has achieved national recognition in both his law enforcement and publishing career. Stockton is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, the California Supervisory Leadership Institute, the Southwest Command College, and has served as a Commissioner for California POST, the agency responsible for recruitment and training standards of all California police officers. Stockton teaches college level criminal justice courses and is regarded as the most widely published writer/photographer in the law enforcement market.

“I am honored to be the editor of this exciting new magazine,” said Stockton, who will continue in his role as the Support Operations Commander with the Carlsbad Police Department. “We’re bringing together a phenomenal team to deliver the very best articles, photos and overall magazine package for readers throughout public safety.”

Stockton will be announcing details of the editorial advisory board and lineup in the coming weeks.

Limited Time Offer: Sign Up For a Free Subscription

Advertising Director is knowledgeable about industry, clients

Marshall Spevak, who has 17-years experience in law enforcement publishing, is associate publisher/advertising director. Spevak was previously advertising director of Police Magazine and western advertising manager of Law & Order Magazine, Tactical Response Magazine and Police Fleet Manager Magazine. “Law Officer will be distinguished by its targeted editorial and focused circulation to the professional officer and middle manager,” Spevak said. “Law Officer will provide essential information to those who recommend, specify, and in many cases, approve products for departmental purchase. There’s been a strong need for a magazine like this for a long time.”

Alliance with Police1.com, leading law enforcement Web site

As strategic partners, Law Officer and Police1.com will collaborate closely in the areas of content, delivery and marketing. Police1, which boasts 350,000 unique visitors monthly and 85,000 registered users, has become one of the fastest growing and most credible information sources in law enforcement since its launch in 1999.

“Jems is a respected name in public safety publishing,” said Alexander Ford, CEO/president of Police1. “With PoliceOne’s strength and reputation in delivering leading content and information online and Jems’ know-how in magazine publishing, this partnership will bring significant value to the law enforcement community.”

Tying it all together, Jems Communications publisher/GM Jeff Berend stated “We’ve been looking to bring our award-winning approach to public safety magazine publishing to law enforcement for several years. We’ve heard from officers and vendors alike that there’s a real need for a publication like this. And now we’ve assembled a stellar ‘insider’ publishing team and forged a key strategic alliance with a great online vehicle like Police1. All of this is supported by our ability to deliver on our promises as a result of our corporate backing from Elsevier.”

More information on Law Officer can be found at www.lawofficermagazine.com and at www.PoliceOne.com.