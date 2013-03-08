Laser Technology, Inc. Releases TruSpeed Sx: The Smallest & Most Versatile Speed & Mapping Laser

Centennial, Colo., November 14, 2012 - Laser Technology, Inc. (LTI) is proud to release a new member to the highly successful TruSpeed S family of lasers. Like the current TruSpeed S, the Sx model measures speed but it also has a built-in tilt sensor that can calculate both horizontal and vertical distances for crash scene mapping.

In response to market requirements for an affordably priced accident reconstruction tool, the engineers at LTI have once again set the bar high with this dual purpose speed and mapping laser. It is designed to help crash investigation teams clear the accident scene quickly, record accurate measurements and produce reliable calculations using consistent methodology. LTI is proud to continue to delivers ever-increasing capability and efficiency within the budgetary constraints of today’s law enforcement agencies.

There are other types of measurement tools and methods for Accident Reconstruction and Forensics, such as the labor intensive tape wheel and clipboard or expensive 3D scanners. The TruSpeed Sx laser is designed to stand out from the others by balancing accuracy, training time, setup and mapping time with affordability.

Next to safety, congestion has become the most critical challenge facing our highway system. Congestion continues to worsen to the point at which Americans spend 4.2 billion hours a year stuck in traffic at a cost of $78.2 billion a year in wasted time and fuel costs: $710 per motorist. Then factor in the approximately 6,800,000 crashes on our nation’s roadways each year’ adding $230 billion per year, $819 for each motorist, in medical costs, lost productivity, travel delays, workplace costs, insurance costs and legal costs. A staggering number on both counts!

Clearing crash scenes quickly and accurately is now at a premium. Maximizing data collection and beating the clock literally saves billions of otherwise wasted dollars, making Accident Reconstructionists indispensable to their respective agencies.

“If you want to be more productive with minimal effort and stress, this is the system for you,” David Williams, CEO of Laser Technology, Inc. “With a typical range accuracy of +/- 1.6 in and an inclination accuracy of +/- 0.1 degree, this unit packs a big punch in its 5" x 4" x 2" frame.”

On the speed enforcement side of things, the TruSpeed Sx can be stored anywhere and deployed instantly as a simple point-and-shoot laser that fits in the palm of your hand. As an advantage to motor officers, the TruSpeed Sx is compact enough to put on a hands-free neck strap. This makes it possible to capture a speed reading and then safely drop the laser to pursue the violator without losing visual contact.

