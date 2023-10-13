Fusus launches fususListen to enhance how information is delivered from 911 callers to responding officers

Fusus Listen automates and enhances the way critical information is delivered from 911 callers to officers responding to incidents, as well as those investigating after the initial event has passed.

Fusus Listen specifically works with incoming 911 calls to provide the following capabilities:

Enable first responders to listen to 911 calls on the way to the scene - better equipping them to recognize who is calling and hear a first-hand description of the need for service.

Provide immediate replays of calls for service so first responders can revisit or clarify details in real-time.

Automatically transcribe each 911 call for quicker search and investigative capabilities.

Fusus Listen is one of many tools within the Fusus RTCC platform that enhances the safety of both citizens and first responders by bringing together the power of unlimited public safety technology providers. The Fusus open RTCC platform enables agencies to configure an RTCC specifically for their needs by integrating multiple vendors instead of being tied to just one option, including but not limited to vendors for security cameras, license plate readers, gunshot detection and drone defense software.

Book a demo of Fusus Listen at IACP 2023.