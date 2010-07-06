Corsicana Police Department, Texas selects New World Systems’ integrated public safety solution

Troy, Mich. — The Corsicana Police Department, Texas has signed a contract to license New World Systems’ Aegis/MSP® Public Safety Solution on the Microsoft® platform to improve efficiency, first responder safety and service to the community. New World’s software will replace an old disparate system that no longer meets the Police Department’s needs. It was selected as a single fully integrated solution to streamline operations, provide more access to mission critical information for first responders and the Fire Department and help the Police Department do more with less.

To find a new solution, officials assembled a team of representatives from every area of the Police, Information Technology and Fire Departments to research and evaluate available software. Among other requirements, they were looking for a solution built on current technology that would ease reporting, improve fire response and grow with the City’s needs in the future. The selection team found that New World Systems offered the technology, integrated solution and expertise they were looking for.

“The selection team was made up of a cross section of system users throughout the Department,” said Corsicana Police Chief Randy Bratton. “We needed a solution that would integrate our entire Department. However, everyone involved represented their own different interests and requirements for the new software. In the end, one vendor best met our requirements. Selecting New World Systems as our preferred vendor was a unanimous decision for our team.”

New World will provide the Corsicana Police Department with Aegis/MSP Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD), Records Management, Mobile Computing and Field-Based Reporting software developed in-house using proven Microsoft® technology, industry-standard Windows® Server and SQL® Server. The completely integrated applications and advanced built-in workflow will increase efficiency and improve data analysis for officers, dispatchers and command staff by eliminating redundant data entry and ensuring all information entered into one area of the system is easily and securely available throughout the Police Department. New World’s CAD software will also help to save time during an emergency and improve the Fire Department’s response to the community with built-in recommendations and more access to information for analysis.

Located 50 miles south of Dallas, Texas, Corsicana has a population of approximately 26,000, yet the City faces many of the same public safety concerns as a big city. According to Chief Bratton, the Police Department will use New World’s Mobile and Field-Based Reporting software to increase efficiency and improve reporting for officers. By reducing redundant data entry and enabling officers to easily create and submit incident reports, New World’s software will save time and enable more officers to stay out policing the streets.

The Police Department is looking forward to a long-term partnership with New World. The Company’s positive reputation for on-going investments in research and development and customer for life philosophy added much needed comfort to their decision to select New World as a partner now and in the future.

“A technology selection of this nature is one of the most critical and time consuming purchases a police department can make,” said Chief Bratton. “But, New World’s very positive and professional staff is helping with the transition greatly.”

About New World Systems

New World Systems, a public sector software company in Troy, Michigan, has provided software solutions for public safety and public administration organizations since 1981.The Company designs, develops, markets, supports and implements the fully integrated Logos® Public Administration Suite for local governments and the Aegis® Public Safety Suite for Law Enforcement, Fire and EMS. New World Systems has more than 750 customers comprised of more than 1,500 public sector agencies across the United States.

For more information, visit www.newworldsystems.com