5.11 Tactical Honors Law Enforcement, Fire and EMS with Return of 5.11 Days

MODESTO, Calif., — 5.11 Tactical®, the global innovator of tactical apparel and gear, has kicked off its annual 5.11 Days campaign to recognize, celebrate and thank the first responder professionals who serve our communities. As part of 5.11 Days, the brand is releasing a new video featuring the voice of well-known actor Joe Mantegna, which pays homage to law enforcement, fire, and EMS professionals worldwide.

5.11 will also be launching the “Quiet Warrior” social media initiative, which will run the entire month of May. This program, which will be marketed in partnership with Police1.com, is designed to spotlight heroes in our community who go above and beyond the call of duty and make a real difference.

Both 5.11 and Police1.com are also Sterling Circle Level Sponsors of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF). The vision of the foundation is to inspire every citizen to value Law Enforcement. Founded in 1984, the organization is headquartered in Washington, DC and maintains the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial – the nation’s monument to officers killed in the line of duty. They are the principal organizer of National Police Week observed in May, and host events to honor fallen soldiers. 5.11 partners with the Memorial Fund throughout the year at several events, and will also work to raise awareness during National Police Week May 15th- 21st.

During the 5.11 days promotion, which runs throughout May, 5.11 Tactical customers can also save 20 percent on purchases, for four consecutive days, at participating dealers and online at www.511tactical.com. For more information on 5.11 Days events and in-store and online product promotions, please visit 5.11 Tactical’s Facebook page.

About 5.11 Tactical

With offices around the globe, 5.11 Tactical works directly with end users to create purpose-built apparel and gear designed specifically to enhance the safety, accuracy, speed, and performance of tactical professionals and enthusiasts worldwide. 5.11 Tactical products exceed rigorous standards, which have allowed the brand to establish a reputation for innovation and authenticity, and become the premier choice for those that always have to be ready.

Learn more about 5.11’s best-selling tactical gear and accessories at www.511tactical.com. Connect with 5.11 Tactical on Facebook, Twitter @511Tactical and on Instagram @511Tactical. #511tactical