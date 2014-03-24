DE State Police Purchase Ballistic Clipboards

Routine traffic stops, as they are sometimes called, often turn out to be anything but routine. Officers can find almost ANYTHING upon initial contact with a person in the vehicle, inlcuding but not limited to illegal firearms, drugs and fugitives. Bulletproof vests can provide a mesaure of security. However, what about the officers head and face? The DE State Police saw a need for this extra level of protection, and placed an initial order with Arrow Safety Device for bullet proof clipboards. Designed and manufactured by HARDWIRE, the clipboards Meet NIJ Level 3A standards (stopping handgun, shotgun, and some rifle rounds). Officers in DE now have another tool to use to ensure their and other’s safety. Arrow Safety Device is a proud distributor for HARDWIRE ballistic protection materials.