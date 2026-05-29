Shots Fired: Cop who ended barricade standoff speaks out on split-second decision

Listen to the Shots Fired Podcast here and watch their YouTube channel.

In this episode of the Shots Fired Podcast, co-hosts Mark Redlich and Kyle Schoberg sit down with retired police officer and military veteran Ron Tetreau. Their conversation is a no-nonsense breakdown of real-world tactics — the evolution of SWAT tactics, the realities of high-risk operations and why modern protective equipment can make a critical difference in the field. Drawing from a career that included undercover narcotics work, organized crime investigations, SWAT operations and military special operations support, Tetreau reflects on how law enforcement tactics have changed over the past three decades — and why thoughtful planning, training and equipment selection matter more than ever.

About our sponsor

GC is a leader in advanced materials research, development and design, known for its patented GC Shield technology. Its lightweight ballistic shields provide high levels of ballistic and stab protection, with the GC Patrol Shield meeting NIJ Level III standards at just 20 pounds and becoming the first rifle-rated shield to pass the ASTM “real-world” standard. The company also offers the GC RF2 Shield for protection against 5.56 x 45 mm M855 rounds, and its shields can be combined to form a barrier for engagement or evacuation.

Key takeaways from this episode:



The evolution of SWAT operations: SWAT tactics have evolved from frequent dynamic entries to more deliberate, risk-based approaches that prioritize planning and officer safety.

SWAT tactics have evolved from frequent dynamic entries to more deliberate, risk-based approaches that prioritize planning and officer safety. Why patience can save lives: Effective negotiations and sound tactical decision-making can often resolve dangerous situations without unnecessary force.

Effective negotiations and sound tactical decision-making can often resolve dangerous situations without unnecessary force. The importance of rifle-rated protection: Modern ballistic shields provide officers with improved protection and mobility when facing rifle threats.

Modern ballistic shields provide officers with improved protection and mobility when facing rifle threats. Training and equipment must evolve together: The best outcomes occur when agencies pair advanced equipment with realistic, scenario-based training.

The best outcomes occur when agencies pair advanced equipment with realistic, scenario-based training. Investing in officer safety: Agencies should prioritize funding and grant opportunities for tools and technologies that directly enhance officer and public safety.