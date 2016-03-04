Cleveland seeks 2K riot-control suits for GOP convention

Associated Press

CLEVELAND — Cleveland plans to buy 2,000 riot-control suits with collapsible batons as it prepares for hosting the Republican National Convention in July.

Cleveland.com reports the notice seeking providers for that gear comes as the city has ramped up its public process to spend the $50 million federal security grant for the event.

Bid paperwork shows Cleveland also is looking to purchase more than 300 sets of long-sleeve jackets, gloves and shin guards that would function as riot-control gear for police riding bicycles. Previously, it has sought to buy 300 bicycles, 15 motorcycles, 25 sets of tactical armor and enough 3.5-foot-high interlocking steel barriers to cover about 3 miles.

The city is slated to have thousands of police officers on hand for the convention, which is expected to draw 50,000 visitors.

