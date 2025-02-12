Insight LPR aids in apprehension of kidnapping suspect following multi-city pursuit

PRESS RELEASE

INKSTER, Mich. — Insight LPR’s advanced License Plate Recognition (LPR) technology was key in the identification and apprehension of a suspected kidnapper over the weekend. The incident began in Warren, MI, when a female victim passed a note to a clerk at a local business, indicating she had been kidnapped.

Following the encounter, Insight LPR’s camera in Hartland identified the suspect vehicle, and the information was quickly relayed to the Warren Police Department. This critical identification allowed law enforcement to track and pursue the vehicle across several jurisdictions. Officers from Westland and Inkster joined in the pursuit as it progressed, ultimately leading to the suspect’s arrest in Inkster, MI.

“The Insight LPR camera in Hartland provided the crucial lead we needed to get this operation underway,” said Lieutenant Sell of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office. “Its ability to capture and deliver vehicle information in real time allowed us to take quick, decisive action that led to the safe recovery of the victims.”

The pursuit ended when the vehicle came to a stop near Western Street in Inkster. The driver attempted to flee on foot, leaving behind two female passengers, both of whom were safely recovered by police. The suspect was apprehended shortly after.

This case underscores Insight LPR’s commitment to providing law enforcement with the tools necessary to respond swiftly to emergencies. The real-time data captured by Insight LPR systems continues to assist police in making timely decisions, which are critical to ensuring public safety.