New Ultra Rugged, Unprecedented Integration; HANDGEAR

Horsham, Pennsylvania - Two Technologies, Inc. ®, a leading manufacturer of rugged hand held computers and terminals used in global applications, introduces the HANDGEAR line of hand held computers. HANDGEAR (HG) is available in four models which encompass a wide range of standard and optional features.

IP67 rated for protection against dust and water, HG is ideal for outdoor use in demanding environments. The HG product line features a Windows® CE 6.0 Release 3 OS w/ Silverlight®, integrated 5MP true-camera-system capable of capturing photos, 1D and 2D barcodes, Xenon Flash, three track magnetic card reader, biometric FIPS 201 compatible area fingerprint scanner, 13.56 MHz RFID Interrogator, integrated precision GPS, WAN and WLAN, Bluetooth®, a Distress safety system with breakaway neck/shoulder strap, rugged integrated 3 inch printer as well as 40+ hour battery life; all in a ultra rugged GE Xenoy® case, drop and shock protection meeting MIL-STD 810G. The HG Expansion PACK allows for the addition of standard and custom hardware such as temperature probes, meters, proprietary radios and more.

Ideally suited for Public Safety, Field Service, Parking and Military/DOD applications, HG allows users to reliably capture images, scan barcodes, instantly collect payments, capture a thumbprint, print a receipt or citation with one rugged device designed for use with gloved hands.



HG features unprecedented user safety features with 3D Accelerometer for detection of unit movement, shock and orientation and distress key for location based, automatic distress signaling as well as Magnetic Compass for the detection of travel direction and absolute unit orientation.

With its rugged design, and wide array of available features, the HG line is well suited for a range of outdoor applications in vertical markets where durability, as well as flexible operations are mandatory. For more information on HANDGEAR visit the company web site at http://www.2t.com

About Two Technologies

Two Technologies, headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, is an ISO9001:2008 registered manufacturer of fully customizable, rugged hand terminals and computers. Through its GEM Partnership and GEMPASS Programs, Two Technologies serves as a strategic partner to hundreds of domestic and international Value-Added Resellers, Systems Integrators, OEM’s and Solution Providers. Founded in 1987, the company has more than 4,000 customers worldwide and one million products in use in the field. All Two Technologies products are tested to meet or exceed the requirements of UL, FCC and CE by certified testing laboratories. For more information, visit the company’s website at http://www.2t.com or call (215) 441-5305.