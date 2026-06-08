Beyond the Stadium: Why Real-Time Visual Intelligence Will Define World Cup 2026 Security

PRESS RELEASE

Author: Kevin Cresswell, Global Defense & Security Specialist and member of World Cup Project team for the International Chiefs of Police Association

WASHINGTON — When the FIFA World Cup arrives in North America in 2026, it will bring more than the world’s most popular sporting event. It will create one of the largest and most complex public safety operations ever undertaken across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

For law enforcement leaders, the challenge extends far beyond securing stadiums. While venues will operate within tightly controlled security perimeters, the true operational environment will stretch across entire cities. Airports, transportation networks, entertainment districts, fan zones, hotels, restaurants, bars, and public gathering spaces will all become part of the policing landscape. Millions of supporters will move through these environments over the course of the tournament, creating a dynamic and constantly evolving security picture that demands unprecedented levels of situational awareness.

International football tournaments have repeatedly demonstrated that some of the most significant public order challenges occur away from the stadium itself. Across Europe and South America, experienced football policing commanders understand that supporters do not simply arrive for kickoff and leave after the final whistle. The match experience begins hours before the game and often continues long into the evening. Pubs, bars, and public gathering places become extensions of the event, often drawing thousands of passionate supporters whose emotions, rivalries, and celebrations can quickly influence crowd behavior.

LiveU

For many U.S. agencies, this presents a different operational reality than traditional sporting events. The stadium is only one part of the Area of Responsibility. The broader challenge lies in maintaining visibility across a dispersed and highly fluid environment where incidents can emerge simultaneously across multiple locations.

In this environment, information becomes the most valuable operational asset. Commanders can no longer rely solely on radio traffic, field reports, or fragmented intelligence feeds. Effective decision-making increasingly depends on the ability to see events as they unfold and distribute that information instantly to those responsible for managing the response.

This is where LiveU’s public safety technology is proving increasingly valuable.

Developed specifically for public safety, defense, border protection, and intelligence applications, the LU-REQON1 platform provides agencies with the ability to securely transmit mission-critical video from virtually any source to any destination. Whether the feed originates from a drone conducting aerial overwatch, a helicopter monitoring crowd movement, a body-worn camera, a mobile command vehicle, a surveillance tower, or an IP camera network, the system enables the rapid delivery of high-quality, low-latency video directly to command centers, intelligence analysts, field supervisors, and frontline responders.

The significance of this capability becomes clear when considering the scale of World Cup operations. A suspicious package investigation near a transit hub, a disorder incident outside a popular sports bar, crowd congestion at a fan festival, or an emerging public safety concern in a nightlife district may all require simultaneous attention. The ability to instantly view live conditions from the scene provides commanders with a level of certainty that traditional reporting methods simply cannot match.

I’ve been active across the Host Cities on behalf of the International Chiefs of Police FIFA World Cup Project team. Technology like LiveU creates a shared Common Operating Picture across multiple agencies and jurisdictions. Federal partners, local police departments, transportation authorities, emergency management organizations, and event security teams can all access the same real-time visual information, reducing uncertainty and improving coordination during rapidly evolving incidents. If it’s good enough to carry the play on the pitch into our homes, it’s what law enforcement agencies should have access too.

The technology also aligns closely with the growing demand for Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance capabilities within civilian public safety operations. While ISR has traditionally been associated with military environments, many of the same principles now apply to major event security. Agencies require the ability to collect, analyze, and distribute information quickly enough to identify developing risks before they become operational problems. Real-time video provides one of the most effective tools available to achieve that objective.

As host cities continue preparations for 2026, many security discussions remain focused on stadium protection and venue security. Those measures are essential, but they represent only part of the challenge. The broader operational environment will include thousands of locations where supporters gather, celebrate, and travel throughout the tournament. Maintaining visibility across those locations will be critical to ensuring public safety and operational success.

The World Cup will ultimately test more than security plans and staffing models. It will test the ability of agencies to understand what is happening across a vast urban environment and make informed decisions in real time. In that regard, the organizations that succeed will be those that can transform information into actionable intelligence faster than ever before.

For public safety leaders preparing for 2026, the lesson is increasingly clear. Security does not end at the stadium gates, and situational awareness cannot stop there either. In a tournament defined by scale, mobility, and unpredictability, real-time visual intelligence may become one of the most important force multipliers available to modern law enforcement.