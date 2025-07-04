Meet T4E at NASRO

PRESS RELEASE

FORT SMITH, Ark. — T4E is proud to attend the 35th Annual NASRO (National Association of School Resource Officers) Conference—one of the premier events for school safety and resource officer training.

We invite all attendees to stop by Booth #414 to explore how T4E’s realistic force-on-force training gear supports effective, hands-on preparedness in school safety scenarios.

Hands-on demos of T4E markers and accessories

Expert insights into practical training applications

Purpose-built solutions for school resource officers, agencies, and training center

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your training tools or discover innovative gear for your department, our team is ready to connect with you at NASRO.

NASRO (National Association of School Resource Officers)

Location: Grapevine, TX

Dates: July 6–7

Booth: #414

About T4E

T4E is a leader in developing realistic training solutions for law enforcement and military personnel. With a focus on improving the safety and effectiveness of tactical operations, T4E provides cutting-edge products, including magfed training pistols and marker rounds designed to meet the unique demands of the modern law enforcement professional.

Learn more at www.T4E.com.