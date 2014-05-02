Gamber-Johnson Announces a NEW Docking Station for the Panasonic Toughpad FZ-M1 Tablet Computer

Stevens Point, WI - Gamber-Johnson, an ISO 9001:2008 certified manufacturer of rugged docking stations and vehicle mounting, announces a new vehicle docking station designed for the Panasonic Toughpad FZ-M1 7-inch tablet computer.

The Panasonic FZ-M1 docking station is light-weight with a small footprint – the perfect mate for the FZ-M1 tablet and the mission-critical mobile worker. Gamber-Johnson is currently taking orders and will start shipping the FZ-M1 docking station in early July 2014.

The FZ-M1 docking station is designed to minimize the overall footprint of the FZ-M1 solution making the FZ-M1 the perfect mobile computer solution. A push and turn lock makes docking and undocking the computer easy – this is especially important in a mobile application; the keyed lock provides added security for theft deterrence. Bottom-facing ports make it easy to route cables for any vehicle or forklift mounting application, and the dock is designed to accommodate the FZ-M1 magnetic card reader or the X hand strap.

The FZ-M1 docking station provides two levels of port replication, both with optional Dual antenna pass-through for WWAN/WLAN/GPS. The LITE port replication model features Ethernet, (2) USB 3.0, and Input power, while the FULL port replication model features Ethernet, (2) USB 3.0, Serial, VGA, HDMI and Input power. The docking station is supported with Gamber-Johnson’s three-year limited warranty.

The FZ-M1 vehicle docking station is designed for the rugged mobile environment and tested to MIL-STD-810G shock/vibration testing and crash tested to SAE J1455 Standards. The FZ-M1 dock attaches to any existing Gamber-Johnson Motion Attachment; Gamber-Johnson offers a full line of Vehicle Bases, Poles, and Motion Attachments to complete the mounting system.

For complete product specifications, visit our web site at www.gamberjohnson.com. Contact your Gamber-Johnson Sales Representative to place your order.

About Gamber-Johnson

