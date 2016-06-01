Gamber-Johnson Introduces Vehicle Docking Station for New Getac S410 Notebook

The new docking station offers a safe way to mount the thin, light, and powerful computer in a fleet vehicle.

STEVENS POINT, WI,– Gamber-Johnson, a leading manufacturer of computer docking stations, today introduced a new docking station designed to mount a Getac S410 notebook in a fleet vehicle. The new dock is thin and light (4.47 lbs/2.03 kg) and features a spring-loaded connector to ensure connectivity even in the roughest terrain.

“Most semi-rugged computers are hefty and thick, but the Getac S410 notebook is a very thin computer for the semi-rugged environment. We created a docking station that is thin and light to compliment the aesthetics of the notebook,” said Brenda Mischnick, product manager at Gamber-Johnson. “It’s an aluminum and composite dock that will hold up in just about any rugged environment. It has all the port replicators a consumer will need, is designed to be used one-handed, and takes up hardly any additional space in a vehicle. It’s the ultimate docking station for Getac S410 users.”

The S410 docking station passed Gamber-Johnson’s grueling quality testing requirements including vibration and shock at MIL-STD 810G 514.5, SAE standard J1455 crash test, and the docking mechanism at 30,000 cycles. The dock also features certifications for RoHS, FCC, C-Tick, and E-Mark.

The docking stations will be available for purchase June 2016 at all Gamber-Johnson resellers. To see a full list of features or to get a quote, please visit gamberjohnson.com/S410.

About Gamber-Johnson

Gamber-Johnson is the award-winning ISO 9000 certified manufacturer of easy to install rugged vehicle mounting solutions for laptops, tablets, and other devices. Their product line includes the TabCruzer tablet docks and cradles, vehicle-specific consoles for a truly mobile office, universal docking stations, the Mongoose motion attachment system, and a complete line of mounting equipment for material handling applications. Gamber-Johnson products can be found in material handling vehicles, police cars, fire trucks, ambulances, utility trucks, military vehicles, and personal vehicles across the globe.