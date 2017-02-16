Gamber-Johnson unveils new brand identity, launches redesigned website

STEVENS POINT, Wis. — Gamber-Johnson, a leading manufacturer of rugged equipment to mount computers and other electronics, launched a redesigned website and identity today. The new brand identity, including a modernized update to its iconic logo, celebrates the quality Gamber-Johnson has been known for over the company’s 60-year history.

The new simple logo is a clean take on Gamber-Johnson’s prior logo, which represented the company for 21 years.

“Gamber-Johnson has come to define rugged, reliable, and responsive mounting systems with incredible customer service,” said Brian Wagner, Gamber-Johnson’s president and CEO. “As we continue to grow globally, we wanted a simple and strong expression of our identity that would better resonate with our customers and position us as a premium player in our industry.”

The new identity is supported by a redesigned website that provides a more user-friendly experience. Whether you’re a fleet manager, IT director, or Gamber-Johnson reseller, the new gamberjohnson.com website has made it easier to find information and mounting systems for fleet vehicles.

The redesigned website features a responsive design, updated navigation, and a better search function designed to support Gamber-Johnson resellers and customers.

“Our new website reinforces our brand strategy that focuses on great customer service and a dedication to having a mounting solution for the most common fleet vehicles and electronic devices,” said Wagner.

The launch of the new identity and website comes just weeks after Gamber-Johnson announced their merger with PMT, the leading Canadian manufacturer of computer mounting systems for fleet vehicles. The combined companies are a new powerhouse in the mounting industry. Together they provide equipment for thousands of fleets across the globe.

The evolved identity will be rolled out on all Gamber-Johnson products, communications, packaging, and social media in the coming weeks.

About Gamber-Johnson

Gamber-Johnson is the award-winning ISO 9000 certified manufacturer of easy to install rugged vehicle mounting solutions for laptops, tablets, and other electronics. Their product line includes tablet docks and cradles, vehicle-specific consoles for a truly mobile office, universal docking stations, the Mongoose® motion attachment system, and a complete line of mounting equipment for material handling applications. Gamber-Johnson products can be found in police cars, fire trucks, material handling vehicles, ambulances, utility trucks, military vehicles, and personal vehicles across the globe.