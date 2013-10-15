Havis Docking Station for the Getac F110 Rugged Tablet Coming Soon

As Getac introduces the new Windows 8-based F110 today, Havis announces that it will be the exclusive docking station provider for this tablet.

Warminster, Penn. - Havis Inc., an ISO 9001:2008 certified company, introduced today its new Docking Station for the Getac F110 Rugged Tablet. As the exclusive provider of this solution, Havis has been working closely with Getac to develop a rugged docking station designed specifically for their F110 fully rugged 11.6” Windows 8 tablet.

Coming soon, the Havis Docking Station for the Getac F110 will improve mobile worker productivity by providing a secure location for tablet charging and connection to essential peripherals, such as printers, keyboards and barcode scanners. Recessed port replication will protect cable connections and allow for strain relief to prevent accidental disconnects.

The docking station series will include a variety of models that feature a triple high-gain antenna to improve range and Lind power supply with customized cord length and connector tip. It will also be one of the first Havis docking stations to offer models with an internal power supply that connects to the vehicle’s lighter plug for convenient charging.

To ensure the tablet will remain docked and functional in mobile workspaces, the Havis Docking Station for the Getac F110 is currently undergoing rigorous safety and quality testing. This includes military-grade vibration testing, 30-mph crash simulations per SAE J1455, and compliance with RoHS (Restriction of Use of Hazardous Substances) regulations. Havis is also conducting extensive cycle testing on the latch handle and docking connector’s mechanism.

The dock’s easy-to-use latch handle and barrel lock work together to securely mount the tablet and prevent it from becoming a potentially dangerous projectile in the event of an accident. This locking mechanism also provides the user with peace-of-mind theft deterrence.

With this rugged yet lightweight docking station, fleet managers can seamlessly integrate the F110 tablet into their workforce to enhance productivity without sacrificing product quality, safety or longevity. For more information on the Havis Docking Station for the Getac F110 Rugged Tablet, please visit http://www.havis.com/getac-f110.

FOLLOW HAVIS

Stay up-to-date on the latest products and announcements from Havis through the Havis Equipped Blog, LinkedInand Facebook.

ABOUT HAVIS

Havis Inc. is a privately held, ISO 9001:2008 certified company that manufactures in-vehicle mobile office solutions for public safety, public works, government agencies and mobile professionals. For over 80 years, the Havis mission has been to increase mobile worker productivity with industry-leading products that are built to the highest safety and quality standards and are designed with comfort in mind. Headquartered in Warminster, Pa., with an additional location in Plymouth, Mich., Havis currently employs 200 people. For more information on Havis, please call 1-800-524-9900 or visit havis.com.