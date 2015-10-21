Kustom Signals Announces Vantage Body-Worn Video

Lenexa, KS – Kustom Signals, Inc. announced today that their new body-worn video product, Eyewitness Vantage, will be available for demonstration at IACP in Chicago in October (Booth 4042). Vantage supports HD (1080p, 720p60 fps, 720p30 fps) as well as SD video resolution allowing agencies to select the video resolution/storage that best meets their needs. Vantage also offers excellent low light capability, including a configurable day/night mode and IR LEDs.

Agencies can decide to record with sensitivity similar to the human eye or capture even more detail with these included features. Simple operation is a benchmark, allowing officers to focus on the task at hand and not their camera. Cold weather users will appreciate being able to operate the Vantage while leaving their gloves on. This unit is compact and lightweight and packed with features to help capture the officer’s perspective. Features like configurable pre-event recording, low light recording, and capturing GPS coordinates all take place with no officer interaction. Configure the camera to include audio mute and bookmarking or disable them and limit officer interaction to a single record switch – this camera is ready to accommodate any Agency preferences and policies for body worn cameras. Files are either transferred directly to Kustom’s popular Eyewitness Data Vault file management system, or if integrated with Kustom’s new Eyewitness HD in-car video system, files can be transferred from the Vantage body camera to the in-car system wired or wirelessly. And once on the in-car system, files can be played and classified prior to being transferred with the in-car files to the back office. This all means that officers may never have to remove their body cameras for file downloading. The Vantage/EyewitnessHD interface also includes automatic bi-directional recording triggering – most commonly, a light bar activation will trigger the in-car system, and that will trigger the body camera to start recording – officers don’t have to remember to activate their body cameras.

The integration between Vantage and Eyewitness HD also establishes an association between the two systems, so files recorded of the same incident can easily be found and played back, synchronized together using the back office software. Single download/charging stations are included, and a convenient multi-dock is available for officers that don’t have an Eyewitness HD in-car system into which body camera files can be transferred. Capture the whole event from the officer’s perspective with the versatile and robust Eyewitness Vantage!

About Kustom Signals, your no risk partner:

Established in 1965, Kustom Signals, Inc., an MPD Inc. company, designs and manufactures a complete line of speed enforcement, speed awareness and in-car video systems for law enforcement agencies, along with the Contour product line. For more information, visit www.KustomSignals.com.

About MPD, Inc.

MPD, Inc. was established in 1987 and is headquartered in Owensboro, KY. MPD’s customers include U.S. and foreign military services and their contractors, avionics manufacturers, law enforcement organizations, industrial companies and commercial concerns. For more information, visit www.mpdinc.com