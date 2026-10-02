Gamber-Johnson Introduces Next-Generation Docking Solutions for Zebra ET60/65 Tablets

PRESS RELEASE

STEVENS POINT, Wis. — Gamber-Johnson, a leading manufacturer of rugged mounting and docking solutions, today announced that its new Zebra ET6X Docking Solutions are now shipping. Designed to support both Android and Windows ET6X tablets, these docking stations and cradles deliver flexible, reliable performance for demanding mobile environments.

The new docking family replaces Gamber-Johnson’s previous Android-only ET6X docking solutions while introducing support for Windows devices, expanded connectivity, and new Tri RF configurations.

Built for accessibility, connectivity, and real-world use, the new Zebra ET6X docking solutions support evolving workflows across material handling, field services, manufacturing, public safety, and other mobile operations. Available in both docking station and cradle configurations, the solutions help keep devices powered, connected, and ready for the job.The docking solutions feature a downward-facing port design for easier access to connections after installation, along with expanded connectivity options including Ethernet, powered serial, and dual USB-A. An optional Tri RF pass-through is also available to support enhanced antenna integration.

Why Choose the New ET6X Docking Family:

Supports both Android and Windows ET6X tablets

Downward-facing ports simplify installation and service

Ethernet and powered serial expand connectivity

Optional Tri RF models support external antennas

Proven Gamber-Johnson Features Include:

Patented Slam Latch for secure, one-handed docking and release

POGO pin connection for consistent power while docked

Barrel key lock to help deter theft in mobile environments

Composite construction for durability with reduced weight

Integrated cable management for clean, organized installations

VESA 75mm mounting pattern for compatibility with a wide range of mounting solutions

Zebra ET6x Dock (Tri RF) Mounted on a Forklift

“Mobile teams need docking solutions that are easy to use, reliable in the field, and flexible enough to support evolving technology requirements,” said Kyler Pope, Cradles and Docks Product Marketer. “Our Zebra ET6X docking solutions are designed with those needs in mind, giving customers a docking platform that is easier to deploy, easier to service, and flexible enough to support evolving ET6x deployments.”

With the Zebra ET6X Docking Solutions now shipping, customers can confidently deploy docking and cradle configurations built to perform in demanding, real-world environments.

For more information about Gamber-Johnson’s Zebra ET6X Docking Solutions, visit gamberjohnson.com or contact sales@gamberjohnson.com.

About Gamber-Johnson

Gamber-Johnson is a global provider of rugged mounting systems, docking stations, vehicle equipment, and mobility solutions engineered to support technology in motion. Serving public safety, material handling, utilities, transportation, manufacturing, and enterprise markets, Gamber-Johnson products are trusted for being Rugged. Reliable. Responsive.