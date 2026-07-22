Webinar: Beyond the build: Patrol vehicles that protect officers and budgets

Date: Tuesday, September 1

Time: 2 p.m. ET | 1 p.m. CT | 11 a.m. PT

Register now using the “Register for this Police1 Webinar” box on this page!

* Can’t make the date? Register anyway and we’ll send you a recording after the event.

Law enforcement agencies are facing increasing pressure to do more with less. As budgets tighten and municipal funding comes under greater scrutiny, fleet managers are expected to maximize every investment while ensuring officers have safe, reliable vehicles that perform for years to come. The challenge extends far beyond selecting vehicle equipment — it requires balancing fiscal responsibility with officer safety, long-term durability, ergonomics and organizational risk.

This webinar will explore how thoughtful vehicle engineering can reduce total cost of ownership while improving occupant safety and operational performance. You will learn why crash-tested, integrated mounting and interior systems provide greater protection during collisions, how proper equipment placement improves ergonomics and reduces repetitive movements that contribute to long-term injuries and why preserving critical occupant space is essential for reducing unnecessary risk in the patrol environment. We will also examine how standardized vehicle solutions simplify procurement, improve installation consistency, reduce outfitted vehicle weight and help agencies lower operating costs without sacrificing safety or performance.

Whether you’re responsible for fleet management, procurement, officer safety or vehicle upfitting, this webinar will provide practical strategies for making engineering decisions that protect both your officers and your budget — today and throughout the lifecycle of your fleet.

By joining this webinar, you will learn to:



Explain how integrated, crash-tested vehicle mounting and interior systems improve occupant protection while reducing agency liability and fleet risk.



occupant protection while reducing agency liability and fleet risk. Identify ergonomic vehicle design principles that improve officer comfort, preserve critical occupant space and reduce repetitive-motion injuries throughout an officer’s career.



that improve officer comfort, preserve critical occupant space and reduce repetitive-motion injuries throughout an officer’s career. Evaluate fleet engineering strategies that reduce total cost of ownership through durable products, lighter-weight solutions, standardized vehicle builds and simplified procurement and installation processes.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND:



Chief of police / Sheriff



Fleet manager



Fleet services director



Fleet maintenance supervisor



Quartermaster



Purchasing director

* Please note the Q and A portion of the webinar will only be available for live event attendees.

MEET THE SPEAKERS:

L - R: Keith Edwards, Justin Dertinger

Keith Edwards is a Senior Sales Representative at Team GJ with more than 29 years of experience. His mission-critical focus is in helping public safety agencies identify vehicle solutions that improve officer safety, operational efficiency and long-term fleet performance.. Throughout his career, Keith has built a reputation for understanding the unique customers face and delivering solutions that not only meet operational requirements but exceed their expectations. As one of Team GJ’s senior product experts, Keith works closely with fleet managers, dealers and upfitters to develop vehicle solutions that prioritize safety, ergonomics and reliability. His decades of industry experience and customer-first approach have made him a trusted resource for agencies looking to maximize the value of their fleet investments while protecting the officers who rely on them every day.

Justin Dertinger joined Team GJ after serving in law enforcement, bringing firsthand experience from the patrol vehicle to the public safety industry. Having spent his career relying on the same types of equipment officers use every day, Justin understands the demands placed on both personnel and the vehicles they depend on. His operational background gives him a unique perspective on how thoughtful engineering, proper ergonomics and reliable equipment contribute to officer safety and mission success. Today, Justin works closely with agencies to identify solutions that meet their operational needs while respecting budget constraints. His customer-first approach, combined with real-world law enforcement experience, makes him a trusted resource for departments looking to equip officers with the right solutions at the right value — helping ensure every investment enhances safety, efficiency and long-term fleet performance.