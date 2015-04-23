Gamber-Johnson Announces a NEW Powered Docking Station for the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 8” Rugged Tablet

Stevens Point, WI – Gamber-Johnson, an ISO 9001:2008 certified manufacturer of rugged docking stations and vehicle mounting equipment has partnered with Samsung to develop a Powered only Docking Station for the new Samsung Galaxy Tab Active rugged tablet. Gamber-Johnson is currently taking orders and will start shipping the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Docking Station in May 2015.

Gamber-Johnson’s Powered Docking Station is designed to leverage the functionality and connectivity of the Galaxy Tab Active for the Enterprise workforce. The docking station complements the Galaxy Tab Active and secures the tablet making a safe and secure mobile work environment; the dock’s keyed lock provides added security and theft deterrence when the Galaxy Tab Active is left in the vehicle. The dock’s small footprint is perfect for vehicles with limited cabin space – this is especially important when your office is located in your vehicle.

Enterprise professionals will find the ergonomic design of the docking station easy to use – insert or remove the tablet with just one hand. The docking station is designed to increase mobile efficiency and functionality of the tablet; access is available to all control buttons, ports and the C-Pen stylus while the tablet is docked. The Powered Docking Station is equipped with an internal power supply that provides power to charge the Galaxy Tab Active tablet while docked; every mobile worker who works beyond the normal workday will appreciate the convenience of mobile charging.

The Powered Docking Station for the Galaxy Tab Active is enterprise and mobility ready and tested to MIL-STD-810G shock/vibration standards, crash tested to SAE J1455 Standards, and supported with a Gamber-Johnson one-year limited warranty. Gamber-Johnson’s Powered Docking Station for the Galaxy Tab Active tablet will attach to several existing Gamber-Johnson Motion Attachments; Gamber-Johnson offers a full line of Vehicle Bases, Poles, Motion Attachments, and console boxes to complete any vehicle mounting system.

