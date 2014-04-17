Havis Docking Station for Panasonic Toughpad FZ-M1 In Development

In Development: The new DS-PAN-900 Series Docking Station for Panasonic’s 7" Windows-based Toughpad FZ-M1

With the release of the Windows-based 7" Toughpad FZ-M1 from Panasonic, Havis is currently developing a rugged docking solution for the thinnest and lightest rugged 7" tablet available. Our latest docking station is designed to safely secure any configuration of the Panasonic Toughpad FZ-M1.

The DS-PAN-900 Series Docking Station will offer tablet charging, security, access to bar code scanner, and connection to peripherals in any work environment. Maximize your productivity with this lightweight and strong design that is built with theft deterrence, longevity and stability in mind.

