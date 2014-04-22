New Havis Docking Solution for Getac T800 Tablet

In Development: Havis introduces the DS-GTC-400 Series Docking Station for Getac’s 8" Windows-based T800 Tablet.

With the release of the Windows-based 8" T800 from Getac, Havis is currently developing a rugged docking solution for this rugged tablet. This new docking station is designed to safely secure any configuration of the Getac T800 tablet.

The DS-GTC-400 Series Docking Station will offer tablet charging, security and connection to peripherals in any work environment. Maximize your productivity with this lightweight and strong design that is built with theft deterrence, longevity and stability in mind.