TrafFix Devices highlights the Block Axess

PRESS RELEASE

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. — TrafFix Devices, a leading manufacturer and supplier of traffic control devices and crash attenuation products, highlights the Block Axess Vehicle Mitigation System, a state-of-the-art solution designed to enhance public safety by preventing unauthorized vehicular access to pedestrian zones and public gatherings. In response to the increasing need for effective security measures in public spaces, the Block Axess system offers a combination of robust construction, rapid deployment, and adaptability to various environments.

The Block Axess system is constructed from thick, galvanized steel, ensuring a high level of security. Its tamper-proof assembly and disassembly require specialized tools, preventing unauthorized removal or manipulation. This robust construction provides a reliable barrier against potential threats, safeguarding both people and property.

One of the standout features of the Block Axess system is its quick and simple deployment process. The system can be assembled or disassembled by a single person in approximately 14 minutes, eliminating the need for extensive manpower or time-consuming procedures, perfect for temporary application. This efficiency allows for rapid response to changing security needs, making it ideal for both planned events and unforeseen situations.

The modular design of the Block Axess system offers exceptional versatility and customization. By adding or removing components, the system can be configured to various sizes, accommodating different site requirements. Additionally, customizable laser-etched plates enable the incorporation of city, event, or company names, enhancing both functionality and aesthetic integration into the environment.

For ease of storage and transportation, the Block Axess system fits securely into a compact storage kit. The system’s design ensures that it can be conveniently stored and transported, facilitating its use across multiple locations and events.

The Block Axess system has been rigorously tested and certified against ASTM F2656 - M30/P3 standards, demonstrating its capability to resist vehicles up to 7.5 tons traveling at 30 mph. This certification underscores the system’s effectiveness in hostile vehicle mitigation, providing peace of mind to event organizers and municipal authorities.

For more information, visit https://www.traffixdevices.com/blockaxess.

About TrafFix Devices

TrafFix Devices, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and supplier of traffic control devices and crash attenuation products. With 39 years of industry experience and a commitment to engineering excellence and technical performance, the company designs and manufactures products that meet rigorous safety standards, enhance road safety, and cater to diverse market needs across professional traffic control, construction, industrial safety, and emergency response sectors. TrafFix Devices products are engineered to withstand challenging conditions, comply with international highway safety regulations, and provide effective solutions for traffic management and accident prevention.