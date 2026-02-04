‘The beach is not an escape route': Calif. man flees into ocean after vehicle pursuit

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — A police pursuit in Huntington Beach ended when a suspect fleeing in a stolen vehicle ran into the Pacific Ocean in an attempt to escape.

The Feb. 1 pursuit began when officers attempted a traffic stop and discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen, the Huntington Beach Police Department said. The driver initially stopped but then fled through downtown streets and onto Pacific Coast Highway.

Huntington Beach police used a helicopter to track the fleeing vehicle and deployed spike strips before eventually disabling the vehicle with a PIT maneuver. The driver and a passenger fled on foot.

The passenger was quickly apprehended The driver ran onto the beach and into the ocean before surrendering under a police spotlight.

“The beach is not an escape route, especially after hours,” the department said in a statement.

The driver was booked on 12 charges, including vehicle theft, felony evading and grand theft, according FOX 11. The passenger faces charges including vehicle theft, narcotics paraphernalia possession and theft with prior convictions.