REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Officer-Involved Shootings

BWC: Man barricades himself in bathroom with grandmother, shoots at Dallas officers before OIS

The man fired at least one shot, striking an officer in the chest, where he was protected from more severe injuries by his ballistic vest

February 05, 2026 10:46 AM • 
Joanna Putman

DALLAS — Police released body camera footage of a shooting involving an armed 18-year-old suspect who barricaded himself in a bathroom with his grandmother during a domestic disturbance call, NBC DFW reported.

The Feb. 2 incident unfolded when officers responded to a 911 call from the suspect’s father, who reported that his son was armed and threatening to shoot family members.

| WEBINAR: From response to resolution — leading police operations in the video era

Body camera footage shows officers entering the home, where they were advised by family members, including the suspect’s grandmother, who was trapped in a bathroom with the suspect.

The officer then began to break through the door. As soon as the door opened, the suspect pointed a gun with an extended magazine at the officer and fired at least one shot, striking the officer in the chest. The officer’s ballistic vest prevented more severe injuries.

The officer returned fire, striking the suspect. The suspect’s grandmother was also shot.

Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux said officers acted quickly to prevent further harm.

“They saved lives,” he said. “... If [the officer] had not taken those actions, I believe more lives would have been lost.”

The suspect and his grandmother were treated at the scene and transported to a hospital, according to the report. The grandmother has since been released.

Police said the suspect’s weapon had a Glock switch and 29 remaining rounds in the magazine. The firearm is undergoing forensic analysis by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Authorities are investigating whether the gun was stolen.

The suspect, who has prior domestic violence-related contacts with police, faces a charge of aggravated assault of a public servant. Federal charges are also being considered due to the illegal weapon modification.

Trending
Helicopter Crash Arizona
Officer Down
Ariz. DPS helicopter crash kills pilot, trooper during shooter response
A Ranger helicopter crew was responding to assist the Flagstaff PD and other law enforcement agencies when it crashed, killing the pilot and the trooper/paramedic inside
February 05, 2026 02:01 PM
New York City police sergeant who hurled plastic cooler at fleeing motorcyclist charged in his death
NYPD
NYPD officer charged in cooler throw death testifies he was trying to protect colleagues
“He was gonna crash into us,” Eric Duran told the court. "... All I had time for was to try again to stop or to try to get him to change directions. That’s all I had the time to think of.”
February 03, 2026 03:08 PM
Sergeant Grant Candies (3).png
Officer Down
Miss. SRO fatally struck by vehicle outside school
Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Rick Haggard, 52, served as the SRO for Shannon Elementary School
February 04, 2026 11:38 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
US-NEWS-LA-HOMICIDES-LA
LAPD
LAPD homicide clearance rate rose to nearly 70% in 2025
Of the 230 homicides logged, officials said that 156, or 68%, were considered solved; factoring in the 78 killings from past years that were solved in 2025, the rate rose to 101%
February 03, 2026 04:44 PM
Company News
Team Wendy
Duty Gear
Team Wendy now on GovX: Faster verification and discount access for eligible professionals
The discount is 10% off the total order and can be reused on future purchases
February 03, 2026 12:22 PM

Body Camera Officer-Involved Shootings
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com