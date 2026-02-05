BWC: Man barricades himself in bathroom with grandmother, shoots at Dallas officers before OIS

DALLAS — Police released body camera footage of a shooting involving an armed 18-year-old suspect who barricaded himself in a bathroom with his grandmother during a domestic disturbance call, NBC DFW reported.

The Feb. 2 incident unfolded when officers responded to a 911 call from the suspect’s father, who reported that his son was armed and threatening to shoot family members.

Body camera footage shows officers entering the home, where they were advised by family members, including the suspect’s grandmother, who was trapped in a bathroom with the suspect.

The officer then began to break through the door. As soon as the door opened, the suspect pointed a gun with an extended magazine at the officer and fired at least one shot, striking the officer in the chest. The officer’s ballistic vest prevented more severe injuries.

The officer returned fire, striking the suspect. The suspect’s grandmother was also shot.

Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux said officers acted quickly to prevent further harm.

“They saved lives,” he said. “... If [the officer] had not taken those actions, I believe more lives would have been lost.”

The suspect and his grandmother were treated at the scene and transported to a hospital, according to the report. The grandmother has since been released.

Police said the suspect’s weapon had a Glock switch and 29 remaining rounds in the magazine. The firearm is undergoing forensic analysis by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Authorities are investigating whether the gun was stolen.

The suspect, who has prior domestic violence-related contacts with police, faces a charge of aggravated assault of a public servant. Federal charges are also being considered due to the illegal weapon modification.