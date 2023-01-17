CAP Fleet announces new Upfitter building in Caldwell, Texas

BELTON, Texas — CAP Fleet is pleased to announce that the world class 115,000 square foot production facility will be complete by late 2023 in Caldwell, Texas. Of that 115,000 square foot facility, 93,600 square foot will be for vehicle assembly, and roughly 20k square foot of office/classroom/design and it’s one of a kind showroom. The facility is expected to upfit over 6,000 vehicles per year and house over 46 technicians at one time. The facility will be home to more than 100 employees and will be filled with state of the art equipment and cutting edge technology that will continue the growth of the leading vehicle upfitter and dealer servicing government-related entities at the federal, state, and local level. We are proudly partnering with Caldwell ISD with a full-time fleet instructor who is responsible for the learning of 14 students, this year, in year one. In the years coming, we expect to have at least 20 students in the vocational program at Caldwell ISD.

CAP Fleet is currently in the erection stage of the building construction. Paneling is being installed to the exterior of the building. We also have our civil team installing the underground infrastructure of power, water, and sewer throughout the property, that will not only service our facility but give room for future growth.

Courtesy Photo

About CAP Fleet Upfitters:

CAP Fleet is the fastest growing emergency vehicle upfitter in the nation, with two brick-and-mortar stores, and a third under construction.

We are authorized master distributors for every major brand of equipment in the industry with many products in-stock and ready to go.

All of our installations are completed by our in-house technicians who bring over 100 years of service; and individually inspected by our Quality Assurance Manager. We take such pride in our workmanship that we place a lifetime warranty on every vehicle for its lifespan with your agency.

Since 2010, we have been dedicated to providing the highest quality service for whatever your needs, from turn-key police vehicle builds, product replacement, upgrades to existing vehicles, or complete new fleets, CAP Fleet will have your vehicles 10-8. https://capfleet.com/