San Diego PD prohibits use of AI in report writing
The San Diego Police Department issued a memo forbidding the use of AI tools unless specifically approved by the agency
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department issued new guidance prohibiting the use of AI tools in writing reports, CBS 8 reported.
The order, which was obtained by CBS 8 after being sent out to officers in December 2025, states that officers are prohibited from using any AI programs that are not specifically authorized by the department.
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The memo went on to say that the department does not currently authorize any AI tools to be used in report writing.
The policy update follows the passage of Senate Bill 524, which requires all California agencies to officially adopt policies on AI report writing software. The law also requires departments to disclose any use of AI tools and to record eho used them, who edited the report and what video footage was used.
Should officers be allowed to use AI in report writing? Why or why not?
Police1 readers respond:
- We should be very cautious about the use of AI in police reports. I use various LLMs every day as a research assistant but I am also very diligent in confirming source material and the AI interpretation of that data. I have had arguments with every LLM where I found that the material was off topic and/or the conclusions drawn were contradictory of the actual evidence. We must also recognize that reports filtered through, or including AI material, will include conclusions that the officer may not have come to and may not be able to articulate. They may be unreasonable. Defense attorneys are already confronting officers over these issues, leading to questions about the officer’s credibility.
- As long as the Ai does not change the content and it’s still approved by a supervisor what’s the apprehension to include Ai? Same argument from the same people who still wear a traditional Sam brown?
- A calculator, a computer with the capability to give information to assist officers in research, and a smart phone where all new unforbidden technologies to use at one point in time. We crossed that bridge a good time ago and now use all means of each to obtain information quickly and accurately. They now have been time tested to show tremendous benefits and time saving capability in our daily jobs. I feel that each day we delay the newest of technology and capabilities from our officers’ grasps are just time waisted as we know AI will soon also be the way of the reporting system for all. In short, we need to get to testing it so we can refine the use to perfection.
- Officers should be permitted to use AI in writing reports, IF & ONLY IF they certify under penalties of perjury that they proofread the reports they submitted. I know officers hate writing reports & don’t always realize the civil & criminal implications of their reports.