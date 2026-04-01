San Diego PD prohibits use of AI in report writing

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department issued new guidance prohibiting the use of AI tools in writing reports, CBS 8 reported.

The order, which was obtained by CBS 8 after being sent out to officers in December 2025, states that officers are prohibited from using any AI programs that are not specifically authorized by the department.

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The memo went on to say that the department does not currently authorize any AI tools to be used in report writing.

The policy update follows the passage of Senate Bill 524, which requires all California agencies to officially adopt policies on AI report writing software. The law also requires departments to disclose any use of AI tools and to record eho used them, who edited the report and what video footage was used.

Should officers be allowed to use AI in report writing? Why or why not?

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