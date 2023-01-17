CAP Fleet to Attend FedFleet in Washingon, D.C. January 23-25th

BELTON, Texas — CAP Fleet will be in attendance at FedFleet 2023 showcasing the GSA Tahoe at Booth FL23. FedFleet is a unique, educational experience that is specifically designed for federal government fleet managers. Fleet management professionals assemble for a week of training.

Government agencies can order and purchase vehicles from CAP Fleet through the GSA AutoChoice platform found here: https://www.gsa.gov/buy-through-us/products-services/transportation-logistics-services/fleet-management/fedfleet-2023.

About CAP Fleet Upfitters

CAP Fleet is the fastest growing emergency vehicle upfitter in the nation, with two brick-and-mortar stores, and a third under construction.

We are authorized master distributors for every major brand of equipment in the industry with many products in-stock and ready to go.

All of our installations are completed by our in-house technicians who bring over 100 years of service; and individually inspected by our Quality Assurance Manager. We take such pride in our workmanship that we place a lifetime warranty on every vehicle for its lifespan with your agency.

Since 2010, we have been dedicated to providing the highest quality service for whatever your needs, from turn-key police vehicle builds, product replacement, upgrades to existing vehicles, or complete new fleets, CAP Fleet will have your vehicles 10-8. https://capfleet.com/