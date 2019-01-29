Westin SG6 Running Boards

SAN DIMAS, Calif. — Westin’s SG6 Running Boards feature textured slip resistant step pads enhancing footing in virtually all weather conditions. SG6 Running Boards also include a rocker panel gap strip to provide users with the appropriate Westin finished look. A polished aluminum finish with a protective anodized coating prevents oxidation increasing durability and extending product life. A vehicle specific mount kit is required and sold separately. The SG6 LED Light Kit is also available and sold separately. Choose Westin’s SG6 Running Boards for the perfect balance between safety, function and style!

About Westin Automotive

Westin® Automotive is an aftermarket product manufacturer and parent company of brands including FEY®, Wade™, Brute™, HDX™ and Snyper Westin Offroad products. Westin designs and delivers automotive products that give you the look and function you need to fit your active lifestyle. When you choose Westin®, you roll with style. Westin Automotive products are proudly designed, tested and engineered in San Dimas, California, USA. Innovation, passion and consistency have made Westin one of the industry’s leading manufacturers for nearly 40 years. Our diverse range of products is backed by a superior manufacturer warranty. When it comes to your vehicle, Westin is the name you can trust.