Pro-gard unveils Chevy Tahoe and Ford utility cargo management system: introducing cargo storage drawers

Crafted from lightweight aluminum, the drawers feature a textured black powder coat finish

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Pro-gard Products, LLC, a trailblazer in law enforcement equipment innovation, proudly introduces its latest product: the Cargo Storage Drawers, available in both Large and Small sizes. These drawers mark a new era in cargo management for law enforcement officers, providing an unprecedented solution for organizing equipment and weapons with utmost efficiency.

The Cargo Storage Drawers redefine the concept of organized storage, offering an expanded area that caters to the diverse needs of law enforcement professionals. The Large variant introduces two lock options: Manual, providing the convenience of keyed-alike access, and Electronic, enabling users to utilize the same code for easy and secure entry.

Seamlessly designed to integrate with the Cargo Storage Floor, these drawers offer remarkable versatility. They can be employed as standalone units or combined with a cargo barrier for enhanced safety and efficiency during transportation. Crafted from lightweight aluminum, the drawers feature a textured black powder coat finish that not only ensures durability but also adds a touch of sophistication to the overall design.

Safety is paramount, and these drawers deliver with features such as a stackable design, locking slides, and a protective rubber mat that guards against damage of equipment during transit. One of the standout features is the hassle-free quick installation process, eliminating the need for drilling as the drawers securely attach to OEM holes, ensuring a seamless fit and preserving the integrity of the vehicle.

“Pro-gard has always been at the forefront of delivering innovative solutions that empower law enforcement officers to excel in their roles,” said Mike Navarro, President. “Our Cargo Storage Drawers embody this commitment, providing unmatched convenience, organization, and security in one package.”

For more information about Pro-gard’s revolutionary Cargo Storage Drawers and to explore their comprehensive range of law enforcement equipment solutions, please visit pro-gard.com or contact sales@pro-gard.com.

About Pro-gard

With 55 years of unwavering dedication to law enforcement equipment innovation, Progard stands as a trusted name in the industry. Their commitment to excellence has led to groundbreaking solutions that prioritize officer safety, efficiency, and organization.