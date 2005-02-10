TruckVault Wins Safety Product Award

(Sedro Woolley, WA) - TruckVault has been selected as the recipient of the Safety Product of the Year in the 2004 Shooting Industry “Academy Of Excellence” Awards. TruckVault manufactures secure drawer storage systems for the safe transport of firearms and other valuable items in the cargo areas of sport utility vehicles, pickups, vans and the trunks of sedans. The company won the 1999 Accessory of the Year award for its light truck storage products.

This year the TRUNKVault™ has been chosen for the Safety Product award. TruckVault first developed this new line of products for the Ford Crown Victoria “Interceptor” used by law enforcement officers and quickly added models for the Taurus, Chevrolet Impala, and Dodge Intrepid. The locking storage drawer vaults mount in the top rear of the trunk cavity and allow access without having to remove other items from the trunk.

The Shooting Industry Academy of Excellence Awards annually honor companies, products and individuals who best represent excellence within the shooting industry. Voting Academy members include key industry leaders representing every level of the shooting sports business. The Academy announced award winners at a Shooting Industry reception held during the recent National Rifle Association’s annual conference and exposition in Pittsburg. For more information about TRUNKVault™, visit their website at www.truckvault.com