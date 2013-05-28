Ala. police patrol town on Segways

By Melissa Payne

WHNT.com

FLORENCE, Ala. — Florence Police officers can now cruise around town with a different form of transportation. On some days, motorized Segways have taken the place of the officer’s patrol cars.

While these motorized scooters won’t be part of a high speed chase around town, officers say these Segways assist with a different type of police work. The advantage is being able to put the eyes and ears of law enforcement in areas they only have limited access to in a patrol car.

“We`re able to go places we couldn`t go before, unless we get out and walk,” said Officer Bennie Johnson. “This makes it very easy to go talk to the citizens, behind buildings, big crowds.” Which police say gives the department an enhanced police presence in the downtown area.

Full Story: Florence Police Patrol Town On Segways