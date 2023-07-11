ComEd and Metropolitan Mayors Caucus award grants to 21 Ill. communities to advance EV adoption, other public safety initiatives

CHICAGO - ComEd, in collaboration with the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus, announced the awarding of grants to 21 communities in Northern Illinois to support electric vehicle (EV) adoption and public safety initiatives. The grants aim to encourage the transition to clean energy transportation options and enhance public safety measures across the participating municipalities. This initiative aligns with the growing focus on sustainable mobility and community well-being.

With a focus on promoting sustainable transportation, ComEd and the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus have allocated grants to aid the advancement of EV adoption in local communities. The grants will facilitate the development of EV charging infrastructure, installation of charging stations, and the implementation of educational programs to raise awareness about the benefits of electric vehicles. These efforts will help accelerate the transition to clean and efficient transportation options, reducing carbon emissions and enhancing air quality.

In addition to supporting EV adoption, the grants also aim to improve public safety measures in the recipient communities. The funds will be utilized to enhance emergency preparedness, upgrade public safety equipment, and implement initiatives that prioritize the well-being of residents. This holistic approach underscores the commitment of ComEd and the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus to create safer and more resilient communities.

The grants have been awarded to a diverse range of communities, ensuring broad geographical coverage and inclusivity. The selected municipalities span the greater Chicago area, representing a collective effort to address sustainability and public safety at the local level. By fostering collaboration between public and private entities, ComEd and the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus are driving positive change and creating lasting impacts within these communities.

The 21 ComEd Powering Safe Communities grant recipients for 2023 are:

Addison Fire Department received a grant to replace outdated ventilation fans with newer models to eliminate the department’s dependence on fossil fuels and enhance firefighter safety.

Amboy Fire Department received a grant to purchase tools and equipment necessary for responding to car and battery fires. This will enable the fire department to expand their response area for car and battery fires beyond the City of Amboy to Harmon, Sublette and West Brooklyn, IL.

Bartlett Police Department received a grant to help update automatic external defibrillator devices (AEDs) used by patrol officers and provide AED training for all village departments.

Beecher Police Department received a grant to purchase two solar powered, digital traffic signs to help collect vehicle speed data to better identify illegal driving trends in the community and enable 24-hour monitoring on primary roadways.

Broadview Fire Department received a grant to purchase battery-powered extrication tools for vehicle accidents. With the addition of these tools, the department will be better equipped to safely and swiftly remove passengers from a severe vehicle crash.

Channahon Park District received a grant to upgrade automated external defibrillators (AEDs) and add additional AEDs throughout park district facilities.

City of Evanston received a grant to help the city prepare for increased public safety vehicle electrification by installing a new EV charging station for the police department. The grant will also enable the city to purchase an EV to support public safety efforts at outdoor community events.

City of Polo received a grant to support the deployment of the community’s first public EV charging station in the downtown area to help promote the use of green transportation.

City of Wilmington received a grant will be used to procure new solar-powered safety signage along IL Route 53 to enhance safety by drawing motorists’ attention at two pedestrian crosswalk locations.

Hazel Crest Fire Department received a grant to purchase new, durable, portable radios for first responders to enhance on-scene coordination and situational awareness during emergencies.

Park Forest Fire Department received a grant to replace five automated external defibrillators (AEDs) located at various Village-owned buildings.

Village of Elmwood Park received a grant to help fund the installation of a new, four-vehicle EV charging station in the Village Hall parking lot. These chargers will be open to the public to support increased EV adoption.

Village of Evergreen Park received a grant to purchase two solar powered speed radar signs for use near schools.

Village of Lisle received a grant to support the installation of the first public EV charging station in downtown Lisle.

Village of Maywood received a grant to help fund the purchase and installation of Maywood’s first EV charging station in its downtown parking area. This charging station will support transportation electrification and make charging technology more accessible.

Village of Mokena received a grant to purchase and install equipment to improve the safety and well-being of pedestrians at a highly trafficked crosswalk.

Village of North Riverside received a grant to support the purchase and installation of a new EV charger in the Village Commons to align with the Village’s mission of advancing local sustainability and building community resiliency.

Village of Orland Park received a grant to purchase solar powered, LED pedestrian crossing signs throughout the Village to increase the visibility of crosswalks.

Village of Robbins received a grant to help fund the purchase of new, energy-efficient speed display signs throughout critical areas in the Village. Paired with bright, LED blinkers, these signs will help increase motorists’ awareness of their speed in school zones and residential areas.

Village of Skokie received a grant to support the purchase and installation of a new EV charging station near multi-family housing and downtown businesses.

Village of Sublette received a grant to purchase and install LED speed signs in residential areas to enhance child safety at recreational areas throughout the Village.

The partnership between ComEd, a leading energy company, and the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus, a coalition of municipal leaders, highlights the significance of collaboration in achieving shared sustainability goals. By combining resources and expertise, both organizations can leverage their strengths to effect meaningful change in the areas of clean energy adoption and public safety.

ComEd’s involvement in promoting EV adoption and public safety initiatives reflects their commitment to building sustainable and resilient communities. As the adoption of electric vehicles continues to grow, the development of a robust charging infrastructure becomes increasingly crucial. Similarly, prioritizing public safety measures enhances community well-being and fosters an environment conducive to progress and growth.

The grant awards by ComEd and the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus to 21 communities demonstrate a shared commitment to advancing electric vehicle adoption and public safety initiatives. By investing in EV charging infrastructure and supporting public safety measures, these organizations are driving positive change in the communities they serve. This collaborative effort not only contributes to the reduction of carbon emissions but also enhances the overall quality of life and resilience of the participating municipalities.