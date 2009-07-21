FP&S Grant Awards Announced Soon

Mobile Concepts assisted numerous departments with applications for the SCOTTY Fire Safety House, sprinkler trailers and PREP House.

For fire departments that applied for the 2008 Fire Safety and Preventions grant earlier this spring, the wait is almost over.

According to Mobile Concepts’ grant assistance coordinator Kim Tuscan, the delay in announcing the awards is reported to be a result of several non-related ‘hitches’ including the leadership change in the Oval Office.

“Departments should be getting calls any day now,” commented Tuscan. “They should be contacted within the next few weeks, not months as some reports have stated.”

Mobile Concepts eagerly has been awaiting the awards in hopes that their application assistance has aided departments across the U.S. in obtaining funds to help foster fire safety and prevention programs.

“We not only provide a product that supports fire safety, but also the grant assistance is a great way to help the people who really make a difference in the safety of our communities,” said company president Anne Degre.

The next application period for Fire Prevention and Safety grants is expected to be announced sometime this fall.

Mobile Concepts will again offer free grant assistance to departments and organizations applying for the SCOTTY Fire Safety House, sprinkler demonstration trailers and PREP House. Their website will announce the dates and requirements once released.

Mobile Concepts by Scotty offers grant assistance to anyone seeking funding for any of their eligible products. Email Kim Tuscan at kim@MobileConcepts.com