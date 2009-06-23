Pittsburgh-area company secures U.S. borders with a mobile solution

Mount Pleasant, PA - Mobile Concepts by Scotty recently completed the first of three processing and detainment tractor trailers for the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol to assist in securing the country, beating out a large competitor after submitting a bid and being awarded the contract.

The small, woman-owned company, located approximately 50 miles from Pittsburgh, has added tractor trailer outfitting to its list of products. Contrary to the current business trend in the U.S., Mobile Concepts continues to expand beyond that of their original scope to encompass many vehicle and trailer applications.

The tractor trailer will be making the first leg of its nearly 1,200 mile trip from Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania, to Fort Belvoir, Virginia, where state-of-the-art mobile technology and satellite capability equipment will be installed. Following installation, the semi will be recommissioned and finish its trek to the Florida coast where it will be put on stand by for the hurricane season. The fully self-contained unit allows officers to arrest, process and detain an influx of offenders all within the tractor trailer.

The final two tractor trailers are expected to be completed in December, 2009, and February, 2010, respectively.

Mobile Concepts will continue to seek government contracts and expand their product line in order to boost the local, state and national economy.

