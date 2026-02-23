‘It’s not like the movies': Officers share what rookies often misunderstand

Editor’s note: This article is part of Police1’s Police Recruitment Week, which provides resources and strategies for police agencies to improve their hiring initiatives. Thanks to our Police Recruitment Week sponsor, eSOPH by Miller Mendel.

What new recruits imagine about policing often looks very different from what the job demands day after day.

When we asked the Police1 Facebook community, “What do you think new recruits misunderstand most about the job?” the responses were candid and consistent. Veterans emphasized that policing is less about heroics and high-speed pursuits and more about communication, listening, paperwork, long shifts and treating people with dignity, even on their worst days. Their advice paints a grounded picture of a profession built on patience, humility and steady dedication rather than television-style action.

The role of strong communications skills

A large number of commenters sought to teach new officers the value of strong communication skills: both speaking and listening.

“At the end of the day the job is about talking to people. If you cant talk to people you will struggle.”

“Communication is the key (not only with the public but with your platoon mates).”

“That the ability to talk to people is one of the most important aspects of this job.”

“God gave us two ears and one mouth. That means we should listen TWICE AS MUCH as we speak!!! Listen, listen, listen!!!”

“Arrive, assess, actively listen, assess, decide how it’s going to play out and make it happen.”

Respect for the subject

Several readers also reminded officers of the importance of respecting the people they meet on the job, including the subjects of their calls.

“Respect whoever is in front of you and treat them like you would want your family treated.”

“‘Community policing’ happens between the calls for service. Get out of your patrol car and meet people! We are all in this together.”

“They need to understand the public is not the enemy.”

“People make mistakes, that doesn’t define how they are as people.”

Paperwork and shift work

Multiple commenters felt that those seeking to join the profession may not be prepared for the amount of paperwork required on the job or the demands of shift work.

“How much paperwork is involved, and how using good writing skills (not just typing how you speak) and articulation can save you in court.”

“The amount of paperwork and the time spent completing it.”

“The scheduled end of shift isn’t always when you’ll get to leave.”

“Ratio of actual action compared to the amounts of paperwork required”

“The dedication it takes to be there nights, weekends, holidays.”

Purposeful work, but not a crusade

Readers highlighted the delicate balance between serving with a passion and developing an attitude of needing to be a “hero.” Commenters pointed out that turning the job into a “crusade” can lead to career disappointment and even mental health struggles.

“You’re not going to save the world.”

“Your badge is on loan to you from the community your serve. It is as much a symbol of responsibility and trust as authority. Don’t forget that many more people support than not.”

“Your job is a chapter in your life, not the entire book. By investing in activities that occupy your mind and body, you build a “stress buffer” that makes you more resilient when things get tough at the office.”

“It’s a career, not a crusade!”

It’s not like the movies

Commenters also stressed the difference between media portrayals of the job and the reality of daily police work.

“It’s not the movies or TV, in the slightest. If anything it’s more like ‘The Office’ and less like ‘Law & Order.’”

“It’s not like cop shows on TV! It’s a job that involves paperwork after most of your calls.”

What do you believe rookies misunderstand about the job?