On-demand webinar: Transforming law enforcement operations with smarter scheduling

Law enforcement agencies of all sizes face increasing demands to manage personnel and operations efficiently. From coordinating on-duty and off-duty assignments to maintaining operational efficiency, smart scheduling is critical.

First Due offers a single platform designed specifically for law enforcement. This solution integrates AI-powered scheduling and real-time operational visibility into a single, user-friendly platform. By streamlining these critical functions, First Due empowers agencies to enhance coordination, ensure compliance and maintain a state of readiness.

Learn how First Due can transform your agency’s operations, providing the tools needed to meet today’s demands effectively.

You will learn about:



AI-powered scheduling and automation that can manage both on-duty and off-duty assignments, intelligently fill vacancies and ensure compliance with union, FLSA and agency policies.



that can manage both on-duty and off-duty assignments, intelligently fill vacancies and ensure compliance with union, FLSA and agency policies. Ways that real-time operational visibility can provide insights into personnel status, assignments and resource availability in one centralized platform.



can provide insights into personnel status, assignments and resource availability in one centralized platform. Tracking vehicles, equipment and gear with full accountability and readiness using comprehensive asset and inventory management.



with full accountability and readiness using comprehensive asset and inventory management. Flexible tools and workflows, scalable for agencies of any size and designed to meet the needs of departments from small towns to major metropolitan areas.

L - R: Rachael Landman, Brandon Rigaud, Chris Walker

Rachael Landman is a passionate public safety expert with a strong focus on law enforcement technology and innovation. At First Due, she leads regional efforts across Texas and Louisiana, leveraging her deep expertise to help agencies modernize operations and enhance inter-agency coordination. With over a decade of experience in sales and strategic growth — particularly from her impactful roles at RollKall and MyPass Global — Rachael has worked closely with law enforcement agencies to implement off-duty management systems, credentialing solutions, and digital compliance tools that increase transparency and operational efficiency. She holds an MBA from the University of North Texas and is known for her ability to bridge complex technology with the real-world challenges faced by officers and command staff.

Brandon Rigaud is an active fire lieutenant and seasoned product leader with a deep background in the public safety sector. With extensive hands-on experience in emergency management, disaster response, EMS, structural firefighting and incident command, he brings real-world insight to the development of mission-critical software. Brandon has played a pivotal role in building and managing scheduling and operational tools specifically designed for public safety professionals, including law enforcement. As a product manager, he excels in agile methodologies, rapid go-to-market strategies and leading globally distributed development teams. His work is rooted in a commitment to creating intuitive, reliable software that meets the evolving needs of emergency services personnel.

Chris Walker is a seasoned public safety technology expert with a strong foundation in fire service operations, emergency management and department leadership. At First Due, he partners with fire and emergency services agencies across the country to implement cloud-based solutions that streamline workflows, enhance response capabilities and support data-driven decision-making. Drawing on his firsthand experience in the field, Chris brings a practical understanding of operational challenges and a deep commitment to helping agencies modernize through thoughtful, impactful technology.

