An inside look at how agencies are operationalizing real-time policing

A robbery suspect flees on an e-scooter through a busy city. Instead of searching blindly, officers are given a photo, a direction of travel and real-time updates from above.

Within minutes, the suspect is located, tracked and taken into custody — without a pursuit.

That kind of response doesn’t happen by accident. It’s the result of a real-time crime center that’s fully integrated into daily operations.

In a recent Police1 webinar, “From concept to command: How agencies operationalize real-time policing,” Major Hudson Bull of the Fairfax County (Virginia) Police Department and Captain Steve Jonas of the San Francisco Police Department shared how they’re building and using RTCCs to drive faster decisions, stronger cases and better outcomes in the field.

➡️ Access this on-demand webinar by completing the “Watch this Police1 on-demand webinar” box on this page!

Why this topic matters right now

Real-time policing is no longer a question of adoption. Many agencies already have access to drones, license plate readers and integrated data platforms.

The challenge now is operationalizing those tools — turning information into action in the moment it matters.

As Jonas emphasized, the issue isn’t whether agencies have the technology. It’s whether that technology is actually changing what happens on a call.

How agencies are putting this into practice

Captain Stephen Jonas described a robbery case in San Francisco that illustrates how real-time systems are changing outcomes.

After a victim’s phone was stolen, RTCC personnel quickly accessed nearby video, captured an image of the suspect and identified their direction of travel. That information was immediately shared with officers in the field.

At the same time, a drone was deployed.

From above, operators tracked the suspect as he moved through the area on an e-scooter. Instead of initiating a risky pursuit, officers were able to coordinate a controlled arrest based on real-time updates.

The response didn’t stop there. RTCC personnel reviewed video of the suspect’s movements, identified where the stolen phone had been transferred and directed officers to recover it shortly after.

In Fairfax County, Bull shared a case where integrated data systems were used to identify a kidnapping suspect in just 13 minutes. That rapid identification allowed investigators to act immediately, leading to the suspect’s apprehension within hours.

These examples reflect a shift toward real-time, information-driven decision-making — where officers are no longer reacting to what already happened, but acting on what’s happening now.

Webinar clip: How an RTCC helped solve a kidnapping case in minutes

Integrated data and real-time analysis allowed investigators to identify a suspect in 13 minutes and move quickly to an arrest.

Lessons learned from the field

Define the mission early: Bull emphasized that agencies can run into trouble by launching an RTCC too quickly without a clear purpose. Defining roles and expectations early is critical to long-term success.

Build buy-in across the department: Both agencies highlighted the importance of communication and trust. Officers need to understand how the RTCC supports their work — not replaces it.

Avoid overbuilding: Bull noted the importance of proving value at each stage before expanding. Adding technology without a clear operational need can dilute effectiveness and strain resources.

Integrate with patrol operations: Jonas stressed that without officers ready to act on real-time information, “it’s just a room.” Integration with patrol is what turns intelligence into action.

What this means for your agency

For agencies looking to build or expand an RTCC, the takeaway is clear: success isn’t defined by the technology you have, but by how it’s used.

That means focusing on workflows, communication and real-world application — ensuring that information reaches officers in time to influence decisions and outcomes.

Webinar clip: Building cases prosecutors can’t ignore

How real-time crime centers are strengthening cases with video, digital evidence and faster suspect identification — and what that means for prosecution.

➡️ Access this on-demand webinar by completing the “Watch this Police1 on-demand webinar” box on this page!