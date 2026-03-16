From concept to command: How agencies operationalize real-time policing

➡️ Register now using the “Register for this Police1 Webinar” box on this page!

Date: Tuesday, March 31

Time: 1 p.m. ET | 12 p.m. CT | 10 a.m. PT

Can’t make the date? Register anyway and we’ll send you a recording after the event.*

Real-time policing is no longer defined by a room filled with screens. It is an operational philosophy that connects intelligence, technology and frontline response at the moment decisions are made.

Across the country, agencies are investing in real time crime centers, Drone as First Responder programs and integrated data platforms to improve situational awareness, accelerate investigations and support officers in the field. But technology alone does not create real-time policing. The real challenge is integrating these tools into daily operations.

In this 60-minute moderated discussion, leaders from the San Francisco Police Department and the Fairfax County Police Department in Northern Virginia will share how their agencies built and operationalized real-time policing capabilities.

The conversation will explore how technology, leadership and operational strategy come together to support patrol officers, investigators and command staff. The panelists will discuss how their agencies define the mission for real-time policing, integrated real-time crime center and drone capabilities into patrol operations, and developed the governance, staffing and oversight structures needed to sustain these programs.

Designed for chiefs and command staff evaluating or expanding real-time initiatives, this discussion provides practical insight into how agencies move from technology adoption to operational impact.

WHAT YOU’LL LEARN



How agencies define the mission and purpose of real-time policing

How real time crime centers support patrol, investigations and command decision-making

How Drone as First Responder programs are integrated into daily response operations

How agencies connect data, intelligence and frontline response

Staffing models and governance structures that support real-time operations

How departments balance operational effectiveness with transparency and community expectations

Lessons learned during implementation and what agencies should consider before launching or expanding a program

How real-time capabilities continue to evolve, including roles in major events, security operations and critical incidents

WHO SHOULD ATTEND



Police chiefs

Command staff

Real-time crime center leaders

UAS program managers

Technology and innovation leaders in public safety

PANELISTS

Major Hudson Bull, Commander, Real Time Crime Center, Fairfax Police Department

After serving with the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Secret Service, Major Hudson Bull joined the Fairfax Police Department (FCPD) in 2013. Known for his visionary approach, Major Bull has been instrumental in advancing technological solutions to tackle the challenges facing his department. One of Major Bull’s most notable achievements has been spearheading the creation and development of the FCPD’s Real Time Crime Center (RTCC), a central hub that integrates cutting-edge technologies to enhance operational intelligence and support proactive policing strategies. Under his leadership, the RTCC has become essential for disseminating critical information to law enforcement personnel, enabling swift and targeted responses to emerging threats. Major Bell was recently appointed to the National Real Time Crime Center Association (NRTCCA) Board of Directors as its new Business Director.

Captain Steve Jonas, Commanding Officer, Strategic Investigations Division San Francisco Police Department

Captain Steve Jonas serves as the Commanding Officer of the Strategic Investigations Division at the San Francisco Police Department. In this role, he oversees the department’s Real-Time Investigations Center (RTIC) and emerging technology initiatives, including SFPD’s Drone as First Responder program. Captain Jonas focuses on integrating real-time intelligence, drones and investigative technology into daily policing operations to support patrol officers, investigators and command staff.

Hear directly from law enforcement leaders who are turning real-time policing from a concept into an operational capability that supports officers and improves response. Reserve your seat today.

➡️ Register now using the “Register for this Police1 Webinar” box on this page!