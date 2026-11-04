Robotics’ role in public safety (eBook)

Content provided by Boston Dynamics

Robots have been used in public safety for decades to access unsafe areas, observe from a safe distance and investigate hazards.

Today, advancements in mobile robotics make these solutions more capable, reliable and easier to operate than ever.

Download the eBook to discover how robots like Spot enable emergency personnel to:



Navigate tough terrain: Remotely access unstructured, dangerous and antagonistic environments.

Gain real-time awareness: Get a detailed view of unsafe situations using modular sensing payloads and thermal imaging.

Take action remotely: Interact with objects and environments using intuitive manipulation controls.

Deploy faster: Arrive on site and deploy in minutes to de-escalate active threats without delaying operations.

Keep your personnel safe while getting the critical information you need on the ground.

Download the eBook now to learn how.