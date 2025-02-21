San Diego Sheriff’s Office selects Mark43 CAD for its modern public safety technology upgrade

PRESS RELEASE

NEW YORK — Mark43, the leading mission-critical public safety software provider, today announced its partnership with the San Diego Sheriff’s Office to implement its industry-leading cloud-native computer-aided dispatch (CAD) system. This partnership is a significant milestone for San Diego County, which serves more than 3.2 million residents, as it will enhance emergency response, streamline operations and improve community safety.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Office selected Mark43 following a rigorous 28-day pilot program. During the pilot, Mark43 successfully operationalized its CAD in under three days within a testing environment, validating the agility and power of the Mark43 platform to rapidly deploy critical public safety technology. The San Diego Sheriff’s Office now joins a growing number of agencies that trust Mark43 to support their mission of keeping communities safe.

“Partnering with Mark43 to bring their CAD to the San Diego Sheriff’s Office marks a major advancement in our operations,” said Kelly A. Martinez, Sheriff of San Diego County. “This new dispatch system will enhance our ability to respond quickly and precisely to emergencies, both now and in the face of future challenges. This collaboration is about more than just technology—Mark43 is a real partner in helping us deliver faster, more effective service to our residents.”

Ashish “Yosh” Kakkad, Chief Technology Officer of the San Diego Sheriff’s Office, said: “Mark43 CAD is a game-changer for our operations. The system’s intuitive design and real-time capabilities will greatly enhance our ability to respond to emergencies faster and with more accuracy. The platform’s cloud-native architecture not only provides unmatched resilience and security but also positions us to adapt seamlessly to future needs. With Mark43, we are not just investing in technology; we are investing in a solution that will empower our dispatchers and deputies to better serve San Diego County with speed, precision, and efficiency.”

Chief Executive Officer Bob Hughes of Mark43 said, “We are honored to partner with the San Diego Sheriff’s Office to bring our modern CAD to an agency that serves one of the largest and most diverse counties in the country. Our mission is to equip public safety agencies with the best tools available, and this partnership showcases how Mark43 CAD can transform operations quickly and effectively.”

Mark43’s CAD system is designed to streamline emergency response by providing dispatchers and field personnel with real-time, actionable data. The platform’s cloud-native infrastructure ensures resilience, security, and scalability—allowing agencies to operate efficiently even during periods of high demand or in the wake of natural disasters.

This partnership will modernize its dispatch capabilities, facilitating faster decision-making and more effective resource deployment. The system is built for maximum interoperability, enabling data sharing across public safety departments and with neighboring agencies to improve collaboration and coordination.

By investing in modern public safety technology, the San Diego Sheriff’s Office continues to demonstrate its commitment to enhancing the safety of its community. This upgrade further positions the agency at the forefront of public safety innovation, empowering first responders with the tools they need to protect and serve their communities. The San Diego Sheriff’s Office now joins a growing number of leading California agencies that trust Mark43 in their mission of keeping their communities safe.