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Shannon Belanger

Shannon Belanger is a detective with the Broward Sheriff’s Office, specializing in electronic surveillance, real-time intelligence systems, covert operations and emerging law enforcement technologies. With over two decades in public safety, he has led initiatives involving AI-driven analytics and large-scale technology modernization projects. His work focuses on bridging operational policing with next-generation tools that enhance officer safety, investigative effectiveness and public trust. Outside of work, he enjoys spending time with his family boating in the Florida sun. His hobbies include tinkering with technology, from 3D printing to AI programming.

LATEST ARTICLES
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Real Time Policing
Why every police agency needs a dedicated tech unit
Agencies that fail to build and protect dedicated tech units risk slower cases, wasted resources and operational blind spots
March 16, 2026 11:15 PM
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Shannon Belanger
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Leadership Institute
The CES effect: Why the world’s largest technology show matters to modern policing
CES isn’t about gadgets or Las Vegas. It’s about understanding how emerging technologies will shape policing long before policy and training catch up
January 14, 2026 11:07 AM
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Shannon Belanger