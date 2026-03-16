Shannon Belanger is a detective with the Broward Sheriff’s Office, specializing in electronic surveillance, real-time intelligence systems, covert operations and emerging law enforcement technologies. With over two decades in public safety, he has led initiatives involving AI-driven analytics and large-scale technology modernization projects. His work focuses on bridging operational policing with next-generation tools that enhance officer safety, investigative effectiveness and public trust. Outside of work, he enjoys spending time with his family boating in the Florida sun. His hobbies include tinkering with technology, from 3D printing to AI programming.