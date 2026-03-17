Why every police agency needs a dedicated tech unit

By Detective Shannon Belanger

I’ve been in law enforcement for more than 23 years. For over 18 of those, I’ve worked in a specialized electronic surveillance unit.

When I tell people that — even other cops and occasionally members of my own chain of command — I often get the same response: “So… what exactly is it that you do?” It’s not disrespect. It’s a reflection of something larger.

Technology units often operate in the background. We’re not the ones at press conferences or kicking doors. But behind many modern investigations — especially complex or long-term cases — there is almost always a technical component quietly making it possible. And yet, inside many agencies, what we do is still misunderstood.

Over the years, I’ve seen every version of a “tech unit” — from large, well-staffed teams with defined specialties to a lone detective responsible for an agency’s entire technical mission while still carrying a full caseload. The difference isn’t size. It’s priority. Technology can no longer be treated as an afterthought. It must be a strategic pillar of modern policing.

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IT is not a tech unit

For as long as I’ve worked in this space — even through multiple unit name changes — I still get calls about broken laptops and Wi-Fi issues. We have a separate IT department. They do excellent work. But infrastructure support and investigative technology support are not the same thing. IT keeps the network operational. A tech unit supports investigations.

Modern tech units manage digital evidence workflows, evaluate tools before purchase, assist with lawful technical deployments, maintain equipment readiness and help agencies navigate a rapidly evolving digital landscape. They are operational assets — not help desks.

When leadership views “technology” as a single bucket, everything gets lumped together. But investigative technology is mission-driven. It directly affects case timelines, officer safety and evidentiary integrity.

Building the right team

Building a tech unit isn’t simple. It requires varied skill sets, different levels of technical comfort and a culture of continuous learning. Most patrol officers and detectives have never been exposed to the depth of technology training now available — and that’s not a criticism. It’s reality.

If you’re building a unit, look differently at candidates. Look at who they were before the badge. You may not find an MIT graduate sitting in a marked unit waiting for the opportunity. But you might find:



A former Geek Squad technician

A mechanic who worked on digitally integrated vehicles

A military communications specialist

A self-taught problem solver who builds networks at home

Curiosity matters as much as credentials. And your interview process should reflect that. Include practical exercises, present real-world scenarios and make candidates troubleshoot. Capability reveals itself quickly when tested.

This isn’t the time for a perfectly pressed Class A uniform and rehearsed answers. Ditch the suit requirement. Let them get their hands dirty. Put equipment in front of them. Ask them to diagnose a problem. Watch how they think, how they adapt and how they explain technical concepts under pressure. That’s how you identify someone who can perform in the field — not just perform in an interview.

Every agency has someone who wants to “get off the road.” A tech unit is not a refuge for disengagement. There is no room for slackers. Even during downtime, strong tech investigators are learning, testing, updating and refining their craft. Technology moves too fast to coast.

Leadership makes or breaks it

A tech unit will only be as strong as the command staff supporting it. Command doesn’t need to master encryption protocols or analytics platforms, but they must understand where technology is trending. If they don’t, they need trusted personnel who can break it down clearly.

Over the years, I’ve worked under many types of command personalities. There’s the one who treats being assigned to a tech unit like a punishment. The one who hears a technical explanation and thinks it sounds like black magic. And then there’s what I jokingly call “Techy Command” — leaders who listen, ask questions, send articles and genuinely want to understand. When command understands what you do, everything changes. The unit stops being the punchline. It stops being the scapegoat. It steps out of the shadows.

Without that support, tech units become vulnerable during staffing shortages. I’ve lived through fiscal cycles where we had to rejustify our existence annually. Personnel were reassigned. Backlogs grew. Eventually, demand forced positions back. That cycle is more than frustrating — it’s operationally damaging.

The cost of not having capability

Agencies without structured tech units often rely on borrowing equipment from neighboring or federal partners. Collaboration in law enforcement is strong, but partners must prioritize their own cases first.

Eventually, you’ll hear:



“We’re tied up.”

“We don’t have anything available.”

“We can’t get to that right now.”

When this happens, momentum stalls, suspects remain active and cases slow because of logistics not effort. High-end equipment is expensive. Agencies that invest in it protect it. Trust determines whether equipment is loaned across jurisdictions.

Because my agency invested in building a strong unit, I can request equipment — sometimes worth more than my annual salary — based on professional reputation and a handshake. That trust was earned through competence and commitment. Agencies that don’t invest struggle to build that same credibility.

Why it’s worth it

A structured tech unit prevents waste. Agencies without one often purchase equipment that gets used once and placed on a shelf. In technology, unused equipment might as well be discarded. Batteries degrade. Firmware becomes outdated. Licenses lapse. Relearning tools wastes time. The worst outcome? Untested equipment deployed during a live operation. If you’ve ever been on an operation where something didn’t power on or failed to record, you know the feeling. It’s not just embarrassing — it’s sickening.

A dedicated unit keeps tools updated, tested and ready. Technology also pays for itself.

Consider a long-term narcotics investigation where multiple detectives rotate overtime surveillance on a target location for months. Add up those hours over the course of a year, and the cost can quickly rival — or exceed — the price of deploying a pole camera that can be used again on the next case, and the one after that.

Technology doesn’t replace manpower. It multiplies it.

The same applies to software that allows investigators to search thousands of pages of records in minutes instead of reviewing them line by line. Efficiency strengthens cases and reallocates time to strategy.

With the rapid advancement of AI and analytics, both opportunity and risk are accelerating. Criminals are adopting these tools as well — sometimes with fewer constraints and more resources. We cannot fight a digital crime wave with outdated thinking.

About the author

Detective Shannon Belanger is a detective with the Broward Sheriff’s Office, specializing in electronic surveillance, real-time intelligence systems, covert operations and emerging law enforcement technologies. With over two decades in public safety, he has led initiatives involving AI-driven analytics and large-scale technology modernization projects. His work focuses on bridging operational policing with next-generation tools that enhance officer safety, investigative effectiveness and public trust. Outside of work, he enjoys spending time with his family boating in the Florida sun. His hobbies include tinkering with technology, from 3D printing to AI programming.